when the job is there but nobody wants it. Here are the figures you need

ANCONA – Those who seek often do not find. It is the Marche-based companies that find it difficult to find staff. Sometimes even without particular skills and that the company forms internally. According to the 2021 Annual Bulletin of Excelsior information system, carried out by Unioncamere and Anpal, which collects the results of the surveys on professional needs and employment forecasts of Italian companies and processed at regional level by Camera Marche, 33.4% of the professional figures sought by companies are considered difficult to find. It was 28.1% in 2019.

The vacant sectors

There is even a lack of surveyors in the construction sector. “High school enrollments are decreasing and when they do not continue their studies, graduates often prefer to find public employment or training in technical studios” tells us Gianni Travaglini who leads Travaglini constructions in Ascoli Piceno, with about 50 people employed who arrive at a hundred with related companies. “To make a surveyor operational, it takes an average of 6 months and a year for a more complete training” specifies the entrepreneur from Ascoli. The construction situation is the most critical. Overwhelmed with works including superbonus, post-earthquake reconstruction and, in anticipation of the works deriving from the Pnrr, the sector is on the hunt for personnel, especially intermediate figures such as foreman masons and specialized masons. “Two years ago we had the opposite problem and we were having a hard time finding work for employees. Now we urgently need it. A generational change is also needed »observes Travaglini who confirms the great difficulty in recruiting« a problem that we also face among colleagues. Solutions? Focus on training and foreign labor ».

Difficulty everywhere

The difficulties in finding staff are not so different if we change sector and province. In Lucrezia di Cartoceto, the Valmex group (about 400 employees) is trying to include about twenty people in the workforce, of which about ten as production operators. “Until 2020 we did not have these problems while the first recruiting difficulties emerged from last year, parallel to a job market that entered into fibrillation with companies looking for personnel to fill resignations and new positions” says Emmanuele Paolini, manager personnel selection, training and development, which then continues: «We encounter difficulties not only in finding specialized but also generic workers, despite the various channels we have activated. The company has also invested and strengthened in training, to make young people grow internally ».

The unobtainable figures

The figure of the maintenance worker is very difficult to find but there is also a lack of engineers, computer technicians, quality control personnel, up to the simple worker. Engineers are a highly sought-after category across the region, given the rise of innovative and technology companies. The best recent graduates just have to choose the job. The agri-food sector appears to be experiencing a calmer situation. At least according to the words of Angelo Davide Galeati, CEO of the Sabelli Group, a company with 250 employees, a number that increases by about 100 people from May to October, in the period of full production. “We have never had many problems in the search for unqualified personnel. A few more difficulties arise when you go in search of specialized personnel »says Galeati who, in general, feels the repercussions of greater mobility of people than in the past, which is reflected in a more frequent turnover.

What to do for the future

The president of Camera Marche, Gino Sabatini, points out two aspects to stem the problem: «We need to focus on qualification and experience. Accompany students with guidance in study paths consistent with their aptitudes and ambitions and facilitate knowledge of the world of work already during the years of study. In the Marche we have solid realities and avant-garde experiments, I am thinking of the Ted course, Applied Sciences for the ecological and digital Transition, of the Calzecchi Onesti high school in Fermo, which prepare children for the most important challenges of the future, indeed, of the present. To the role of ITS, to the alternation paths carried out with satisfaction in recent years at the companies that have hosted school pupils from all over the region ».

