When the kaftan is not only for the beach
When the heat wave hits, you have to manage to dress as light as possible. The wide dresses of cotton, the linen robes or kaftans, are the best solution while temperatures continue to reach 40 degrees. The kaftan that we associate it most of the time with the sea, it has more and more followers in the interior and even to go to work or walk around the city.
Halle Berry to walk around New York
The actress Halle Berry have the perfect kaftan to kick New York. With a ethnic print, long sleeves and very fine cotton, the Oscar-winning actress combined it with flip-flop flip-flops.
Naty Abascal to go to Haute Couture
The fashion consultant Naty Abascal I preferred a yellow kaftan with purple print to go to Haute Couture in Paris and I accompanied it with some orange slingbacks and a pink and purple Chanel bag, in one of those crazy mixtures that work great for her and she knows how to do like a master.
Queen Letizia to go out to dinner with the family
Queen Letiziabetting on Spanish fashion on numerous occasions, on one of his nights out to dine with the king and his daughters in Palma last year, he wore a Dear Prudence kaftan with geometric motifs and 100% cotton, which she wore with espadrilles with tassels.
Tatiana Santo Doming and her partner looking for inspiration
Tatiana Santo Domingo, daughter-in-law of Carolina de Mnaco, and her partner Dana Alikhani, are the founders of the slow fashion fashion brand that bets on the artisan, Muzungu Sisters. In her DNA are the ethnic kaftans that Andrea Casiraghi’s wife is responsible for making them visible in his appearances in Monaco or when he goes looking for and capturing new suppliers and artisans for his firm.
Kaftans to have in the closet
Featuring a tonic print and ruching at the waist, just like Halle Berry’s, this is from Zara (39.95 euros).
Linen berber tunic type, Zara (35.95 euros).
Fine-knit cotton and linen, with wide sleeves up to the elbow, (49.95 euros).
Made of a very light printed fabric with a front fold, with this kaftan you won’t even notice that you’re dressed. Zara (39.95 euros).
Cotton kaftan dress with a fun print of little pigs flying, Muzungu Sisters (€503) at matchesfashion.com.
It may interest you
15 linen garments to add elegance and subtract heat to your summer looks
15 linen garments to add elegance and subtract heat to your summer looks