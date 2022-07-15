When the kaftan is not only for the beach

When the heat wave hits, you have to manage to dress as light as possible. The wide dresses of cotton, the linen robes or kaftans, are the best solution while temperatures continue to reach 40 degrees. The kaftan that we associate it most of the time with the sea, it has more and more followers in the interior and even to go to work or walk around the city.

Halle Berry to walk around New York

The actress Halle Berry through the streets of New York with a blue kaftan.gtres online

The actress Halle Berry have the perfect kaftan to kick New York. With a ethnic print, long sleeves and very fine cotton, the Oscar-winning actress combined it with flip-flop flip-flops.

Naty Abascal to go to Haute Couture

Naty Abascal with a printed kaftan by Valeria Cotoner.gtres online

The fashion consultant Naty Abascal I preferred a yellow kaftan with purple print to go to Haute Couture in Paris and I accompanied it with some orange slingbacks and a pink and purple Chanel bag, in one of those crazy mixtures that work great for her and she knows how to do like a master.

Queen Letizia to go out to dinner with the family

Queen Letizia with the king and her daughters in Palma last year going out to dinner.gtres online

Queen Letiziabetting on Spanish fashion on numerous occasions, on one of his nights out to dine with the king and his daughters in Palma last year, he wore a Dear Prudence kaftan with geometric motifs and 100% cotton, which she wore with espadrilles with tassels.

Tatiana Santo Doming and her partner looking for inspiration

Tatiana Santo Domingo and her partner Dana Alikhani.Muzungu Sisters

Tatiana Santo Domingo, daughter-in-law of Carolina de Mnaco, and her partner Dana Alikhani, are the founders of the slow fashion fashion brand that bets on the artisan, Muzungu Sisters. In her DNA are the ethnic kaftans that Andrea Casiraghi’s wife is responsible for making them visible in his appearances in Monaco or when he goes looking for and capturing new suppliers and artisans for his firm.

Kaftans to have in the closet

Kaftan with gathers at the waist, Zara.Zara

Featuring a tonic print and ruching at the waist, just like Halle Berry’s, this is from Zara (39.95 euros).

Plain linen kaftan, Zara.Zara

Linen berber tunic type, Zara (35.95 euros).

Stripes and tassels, from Zara.Zara

Fine-knit cotton and linen, with wide sleeves up to the elbow, (49.95 euros).

Zara orange dress.Zara

Made of a very light printed fabric with a front fold, with this kaftan you won’t even notice that you’re dressed. Zara (39.95 euros).

Kaftan dress, by Muzungu Sisters.matchesfashion.com

Cotton kaftan dress with a fun print of little pigs flying, Muzungu Sisters (€503) at matchesfashion.com.

