When the lawsuit between SEC and Ripple will end

The lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple will end between August and September 2022. The lawyer is convinced of it Jeremy Hogan who is following the case (even if he is not Ripple’s lawyer).

The lawsuit between the SEC and Ripple will not end in April

He explained this in a video on his Youtube channel where he analyzed the current situation by postponing his initial prediction according to which the lawsuit could close in April 2022.

In the video he says indeed that this prediction had been far too optimistic.

The problem is that there have been several postponements due to the Omicron variant and half of the 16 depositions that had to be made are still missing. The deadline for the deposition of the experts, which should have expired in these days, was postponed to February 28. Ripple itself has agreed to postpone this deadline.

Ripple could have asked for depositions via Zoom, but there are still eight depositions left, and probably the date of February 28 has already been a compromise made with the SEC. It is the third postponement for this cause.

Speaking of the end date, Jeremy Hogan’s analysis is based on a comparison with other cases followed by the same judge. Note that after the deposition deadline it will take 5 months to have the “briefing schedule”, a sort of statement of reasons in which the parties should convince the judge that they are right, so we will have to wait until July. Only after the briefing can the judge’s decision be taken, but this too takes time. This is why, after the briefing has been deposited, the judge will take some time for his decision to take place in August or September 2022. Unless Ripple and the SEC find an agreement to be ahead of the curve.

But Hogan says he is certain that the SEC has no reason to be ahead of the curve, therefore his prediction is that it will take September 2022.

According to Jeremy Hogan, while Ripple has every interest in ending this lawsuit shortly, the SEC has every interest in pulling it out for a very simple reason: afraid of losing. If that happens, according to the lawyer, the SEC could lose its power over cryptocurrencies.

The comparison between Ripple and Telegram

On his Twitter profile Jeremy Hogan also discussed the similarities and differences between the case of Ripple and that of Telegram. Telegram was supposed to launch its blockchain and related GRAM token, but the SEC’s hostility prompted it to abandon the project.

Second John Deaton, founder of Crypto Law US, the explanation is simple:

“If the SEC believes all XRPs are securities, then why does it allow all these illegal sales? Why doesn’t he look for a preliminary injunction to stop all sales like he did in Telegram? The answer is clear: the SEC doesn’t believe in its own theory of the case. The cause was used as a weapon ”.

Jeremy Hogan also seems to be convinced that the SEC in preparing the lawsuit against Ripple did not believe that XRP should be called a security or that it would be able to prove it.

Maybe it was all a show of strength. Maybe the SEC wanted to flex its muscles. Certainly the fact that the president Gary Gensler did not answer a specific question some time ago during an interview with CNBC, suggests that the SEC probably do not have clear ideas and leave it to a judge to decide, in a ruling that, when it arrives, will write the history of the sector .

The price of XRP

In the meantime, XRP seems to have definitively distanced itself from Ripple’s legal affairs. News on the cause no longer seems to undermine the price trend.

XRP is currently quoted at 74 cents, after a stormy month, as it was for the whole crypto sector.

The Ripple token seems to be more affected by market fluctuations than by the legal events that concern it. This is at least until the sentence is passed that could reassure investors or throw the entire XRP project overboard.