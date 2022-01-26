When the M4 comes into operation (which is partly ready)

There is no exact date circled on the calendar. But the “turning point” can be seen on the horizon. Milan’s M4 metro, the new blue line, will open by the end of this year. The official status, which was already in the air, arrived on Tuesday during the council committee of the municipality through the mouth of the councilor for mobility, Arianna Censi.

“I confirm the decision we have taken to open the M4 Dateo-Linate route by 2022, because it is the route that has an advantage from the point of view of the size of its strongest effectiveness, especially since M4 guarantees us delivery just after ‘summer or even by summer “, the words of the exponent of the Sala junta.

And again: “It is a trafficking that makes sense”, Censi continued. And the reference is not accidental. On paper, in fact, the first section – the one that includes the stations of Linate, Repetti and Forlanini – is ready. But the municipality, last July, decided not to put the line into operation because the costs would outweigh the benefits. There are two major problems: the drop in passengers at Linate and the absence, also mentioned by Censi, of other connections that would make that stretch of blue “attractive”.

“The number of passengers destined for Linate is still, due to the pandemic situation, still at 30% of normal and the number of users who would use line 4 would not justify the cost of a service that would weigh on the city”, they explained from Palazzo Marino in July. A situation that is practically identical to that of today, even if the viale Forlanini airport has seen a little increase in attendance.

To see the M4 run, it will therefore be necessary to wait for the works to arrive in Dateo. The workers should finish the interventions in the summer and, between testing and technical tests, the M4 could finally be open between October and November, delayed – especially due to covid – by a few months. To complete all the 15 kilometers of the route, with the related 21 stations, it will be necessary to wait until the end of 2023, even if by the end of 2022 the blue should already be in operation up to San Babila.