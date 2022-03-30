when the news ‘tires’, information avoidance is triggered

AGI – Refusing to read news in newspapers or change channels during the news, an increasingly frequent attitude in the face of news of war or health which implies avoiding the information activity, which has already been studied by researchers for some time.

At the basis of this ‘rejection of the news’ there would be complex cognitive and emotional factors and studying its characteristics is a multidisciplinary team composed of the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland, together with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel and Northwestern University in the United States.

The findings are described in an in-depth research article titled “Taking a Break from News” in Digital Journalism. An important finding, according to the researchers, is that the phenomenon of news avoidance is not attributable only to personal reasonsbut it also occurs as part of temporal and sociocultural contexts.

The article distinguishes two types of factors that influence news avoidance: cognitive and emotional. In cognitive factors, country-specific points are highlighted and contextual, while the emotional factors of news avoidance are shared by the public in different countries.

The study on why news is avoided is based on interviews with nearly 500 media consumers in Finland, Argentina, Israel, Japan and the United States. According to the study, an example of cognitive avoidance of news it concerns a particular period and developments associated with Donald Trump’s presidency.

In the United States, in particular, but also in Finland, Trump’s continued presence in the news made people avoid the news, because they were tired of hearing about it. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has aroused similar reactions. When people said they were “tired” of the news about Trump, it seemed to be a mix of emotional and cognitive breakdown, the researchers say.

Respondents said the news was “too much”, referring to the excess negative effect the news was producing, feeling like it was more than they could handle – intolerable, even. The article offers a complete and articulated picture of the reasons and practices of news avoidance in different cultural contexts.

An essential point in cognitive avoidance of news, according to experts, is that the news break is not necessarily permanent because it is strongly linked to a particular person, period of time or course of events. As for the current phenomena, it can be assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine tire people out of the news and thus cause cognitive avoidance of the news.

The phenomenon, in turn, it is related to the permanent properties of the news, mainly due to their negative character. News tends to cover unpleasant and unfortunate things, such as major accidents, wars, terrorist attacks, and natural disasters. Instead of mere news fatigue, emotional news avoidance expresses different emotions and feelings such as fear, sadness, and disgust.

Therefore, avoidance of emotional news it often has to do with self-protection, the desire to avoid strong emotional tension. In the study, avoidance of emotional news was highlighted mostly among young adults aged 18 to 34. As for the war in Ukraine, news avoidance is likely both cognitive and emotional.

“In this article we have aimed at advance understanding of different contexts, facets and motivations to circumvent news content by adopting a transnational perspective ”, comment the authors. “We went beyond the common academic focus on individual motivations for avoiding news and demonstrated that certain aspects of news avoidance, i.e. a set of cognitive drivers, represent distinct contextual factors at national level, news consumption cultures and they are more situational while some emotional factors to avoid news are shared in different national contexts ”, comment the authors.

Transnational data reveal multiple approaches to news avoidance, for example, that staying informed can be perceived as a national obligation and therefore news avoidance is criticized for example in Israel and Finland; that skipping news can be understood as avoiding disconcerting and even distressing political news and it happens in Argentina, Israel, the United States; that news avoidance can be related to avoiding subjective opinion and sensational issues like in Japan.

The results of Japan that emerge from the study are singular. Taking a less thoughtful and careful approach, news avoidance does not appear to be something commonly recognized and explicitly recognized in people’s minds in Japan. In interviews the Japanese would provide only a number of trivial reasons why they do not consume news.

That is it may be related to the nation’s low level of general political interest o it has to do with people’s general attitudes of avoiding conflict and confrontation. Consequently, this could explain why, using a Western perspective on news avoidance, quantitative studies show Japan as the country that reported the lowest percentage of news avoiders “Indeed, – comment the authors – with our transnational data we have found that a substantial part of the news avoidance discourse reflects a political culture that supports a liberal Western perspective or a perception developed by particular polemical political contexts.

This underlines our assertion that the concept of news avoidance has not been sufficiently studied qualitatively from a global perspective and has so far been understood in a limited cultural context ”the authors conclude.