when the office radiation is triggered

Unpaid car tax: What if you missed more than one annual payment in a row and received region alerts? Let’s see it together in this in-depth analysis (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

Unpaid car tax: radiation

According to article 96 of the Highway Code, which applies throughout Italy, three years of unpaid car tax are enough to reach the drastic measure of vehicle radiation.

This unfortunately involves the withdrawal of the registration certificate, of the license plate and the cancellation from the PRA.

Basically, if you don’t provide valid explanations for non-payment of the tax and if you cannot prove that you have paid the sums due within thirty days from the date of notification, you will have to say goodbye to your car.

Penalties for non-payment of car tax

The penalties for unpaid car tax vary according to the delay period, or:

within 14 days the penalty is equal to 0.1% for each day of delay;

the penalty is equal to for each day of delay; from fifteenth to thirtieth day the penalty is equal to 1.5% more than the original amount;

the penalty is equal to more than the original amount; from thirty-first to ninetieth days the penalty is equal to 1.67% of the original amount of the motor vehicle tax

the penalty is equal to of the original amount of the motor vehicle tax from ninety-first day up to one year late , the penalty is equal to 3.75% the original amount of the tax;

, the penalty is equal to the original amount of the tax; over a year of delay, the penalty rises to 30% of the tax due.

