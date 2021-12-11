when the right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing

Although I am one of the most ardent supporters of the Superbonus 110%, one of the aspects that I have always criticized is a very poorly written legislation and above all the absence of a central structure that coordinated the responses received in various capacities from the various control bodies such as the Revenue Agency, Enea and the Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree 28/02/2017 n. 58 and the guidelines attached thereto.

Superbonus 110%: the case of the size of the fixtures

In addition to various errors that were then corrected, the cases of disagreement between the various bodies are not a few and not insignificant. We recall, for example, the case of the variation in the size of the fixtures which initially saw a difference in interpretation by the Revenue Agency and Enea.

Initially, Enea, through its virtual assistant Virgilio, stated that the replacement of fixtures as a superbonus intervention must comply with the same requirements set by the standard that provided for the eco-bonus and for this reason “the intervention must take the form of replacement of existing components or their parts and not as a new installation. Therefore, the fixtures connected to the dimensional change or to the displacement of openings, as well as to the creation of new door or window compartments, are excluded from the concession, except in the case of demolition and reconstruction interventions. It doesn’t necessarily have to replace all windows“.

The opinion of the Inland Revenue is different from that in response no. 524 of 30 July 2021, after hearing the opinion of the Ministry of Economic Development, clarified that in the case of an intervention that does not involve demolition and reconstruction, the replacement of the fixtures can be driven into the superbonus even in the case of displacement and dimensional variation, but only if the The “total” surface of the fixtures in the post-intervention situation is less than or equal to the ex ante one. This is to guarantee the principle of energy saving.

Thesis of the Revenue Agency which was followed by a rethinking by Aeneas.

Superbonus 110%: the case of price lists

Another case, much more striking, concerns the use of price lists to verify the adequacy of superbonus interventions. A theme which the Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree 28/02/2017 n. 58 and the guidelines attached to it, with the answer to the questions of the Foundation of the National Council of Engineers.

In its application, the CNI Foundation, in a very approximate but technically understandable way, asked for clarification on the hierarchy in the use of the two price lists (regional and DEI) for all superbonus interventions (without distinction between ecobonus and sismabonus). The Commission replies:

“The Commission believes that the bill of quantities can be drawn up using, from time to time, the items of the two price lists admitted to use, on the assumption that the technician in charge always chooses the technically relevant price item with the actual work to be carried out, which can be present in one of the two price lists indiscriminately. This statement is also supported by the fact that the Technical Requirements Decree does not provide for a specific priority between the two admitted price lists in letter “A” of point 13 of the annex“. Hinting that the two price lists can be used without distinction for the two souls of the superbonus.

On November 29, 2021, the Revenue Agency, following the Law Decree no. 157/2021 (Anti-fraud decree), after confirming the use of regional and DEI price lists for 110% eco-bonus interventions, also stated that:

“For the certification relating to interventions other than those aimed at energy requalification, including those for the reduction of seismic risk, falling within the Superbonus, it is necessary, instead, to refer to the residual criterion identified by the aforementioned article 119, paragraph 13-bis, of the relaunch decree , i.e. at the prices reported in the price lists prepared by the Regions and autonomous Provinces, the official price lists or the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, failing that, the current market prices based on the place where the interventions are carried out . This is because the aforementioned Ministerial Decree of 6 August 2020 does not contain any specific indications regarding these interventions“. In fact, excluding the DEI price lists not only from the other building bonuses but also from the 110% Sismabonus.

Superbonus 110%: what does the future hold for us?

At this point, following the circular of the Revenue Agency it could happen:

that the final commission at the CSLP once again confirms the use of the DEI price lists for all superbonus interventions, giving them an “officiality” which is lacking in the primary rank standard; that the competent ministries intervene with an explanatory circular that clarifies the doubt on the official nature of the price lists published by a private publishing house; that the Legislator modifies the primary ranking standard by inserting the price lists provided for in Annex A of the Technical Requirements Decree also for the verification of the adequacy of the seismabonus and of the other tax bonuses.

We should also ask ourselves if the Advisory Commission for monitoring the application of Ministerial Decree 28/02/2017 n. 58 and the guidelines attached to it can:

express opinions that do not concern aspects of a technical nature?

publish an opinion that modifies a legal provision?

answer questions not strictly related to Ministerial Decree 28/02/2017 n. 58 and the guidelines attached to it?

In the same way as the Revenue Agency has repeatedly admitted that it cannot answer questions of a technical-building-urban planning nature.

What is certain is that in all this the only ones with the match in hand are professionals and companies who find themselves no longer knowing how to work in the certainty of the norm.