On the occasion of the 20th anniversary, we rediscover one of the most iconic moments in Microsoft’s gaming history, or when The Rock presented the first Xbox.

It happened twenty years ago. Yes, it’s been two decades since Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, attended the Microsoft conference at CES 2001 alongside computer industry tycoon Bill Gates to unveil the definitive design of the first Xbox. The engagement of a prominent face of the international cultural panorama was certainly not new for the promotion of a videogame product, but it remains an iconic moment in the history of the Xbox division, which, twenty years later, is worth analyzing. Let us return, therefore, to when The Rock introduced the first Xbox to find the offshoots of the current video game industry.

The Microsoft conference at CES 2001 Xbox: Bill Gates unveiling the final design It must be said that that at CES 2001 was not the first appearance of the original game console from Microsoft. In fact, Xbox had already made headlines during the GDC, similar to when it was revived years later with the announcement of Project Scorpio (Xbox One X). So with a lot of talk, but no actual physical presentation of the console. Also for this reason the Consumer Electronic Show conference remained much more in mind, where the final design of the console was actually shown for the first time. However, the thing that allowed this event to conquer the sands of time was definitely the “skit” in between Bill Gates and Dwayne Johnson (at the time known mainly by his nom de guerre, The Rock). That somewhat embarrassing exchange of compliments (prepared at the table and, probably, aware of this reaction arising in the viewer) represented the first step for a collaboration that continues today, now that the former wrestler, after the small screen, it has also conquered the cinema. But why is an event so short, concise and also quite clumsy as a big step for the gaming industry?

The Rock before Dwayne Johnson Xbox: The Rock was primarily known for his profession as a wrestler at the time As already mentioned, in 2001 The Rock wasn’t there yet Hollywood star with which we identify it today. At the time, he was best known for his prowess in the WWF rings, where he had won the world championship title five times. The presentation took place on January 6, just under five months after his big screen debut with The Mummy – The Return, which was released in US theaters on May 1. This means that Microsoft had chosen him not as a cinematic reference icon, but more as a tv star, similar to a greater extent to the home environment that the newborn Xbox had to reach and attack. Xbox: The Rock in his golden years as a wrestler In recent years we have witnessed a surge in collaborations with relevant cinema personalities, capable of bringing their profession into the videogame world in a very unified and fluid way. The actors are no longer simple voice actors of their alter ego, but become it through the same process that often sees them acting on the big screen, now approved for the use of cutting-edge technologies, including motion capture, face replacement and Stagecraft. It is interesting to note not only Xbox’s luck in starting a collaboration with what would become one of the most important faces of the contemporary star system, but also the evolution that both the entertainment industry (represented here by The Rock) and the vision of video games within the latter have had.

The evolution of the videogame concept in the last twenty years Xbox: Microsoft’s debut within the video game industry has changed the cards on the table That of the early 2000s was a fairly transitory period, between the taking root of IT massification and the digitization of entertainment sources. Video games were still linked to the idea of ​​another product, capable of being able to tell stories, but in a much less spectacular and “cinematic” way than we are used to today. It was the golden age of the tie-in, created with the one and only intent to capitalize even more aggressively on the name of a prominent film through mostly mediocre video games (and other media products); adapted “to the good” to a language too discordant from its original source to be able to give relevance to a videogame work (other than just for profit). However, during that uncertain period of time, the seeds of the future we are experiencing today began to be planted. Both Microsoft and Sony have moved in the direction of one hybridization between media, but also in transmedia and multimedia territory (let’s not forget the history of Xbox One, born as a center from which to draw not only on a videogame offer, but also on a whole other entertainment ecosystem). And it is precisely in events such as the presentation of Xbox during CES 2001 that we find the foundation of this process. Xbox: the evolution of The Rock mirrors that of Microsoft videogame On the one hand we have a new player in the bloody game that takes place in the videogame field, ready to revolutionize the way in which the mass audience looks at this medium, hitherto considered by most to be a pastime for children. On the other hand, the ready-to-fall mask of Dwayne Johnson, son of the small screen who understood the possibilities that the cinema was still able to offer, contributing to a new centrality of cinema on television (which was undergoing the same crisis that had lived at the arrival of the latter during the second post-war period). Both have evolved in such a way as to reach an increasingly varied audience, increasingly imposing and increasingly linked to a cinematic vision of visual spectacularization, led by a push towards digitization that was able to change the concept of the moving image forever.