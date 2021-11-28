When the screenwriter becomes a director

“I have always seen, and still see, the director as a Dionysian extension of the screenwriter, that is… as the one who refines the work in such a way as to make the fatigue of the technical work invisible. I came to directing starting from the screenplay, and for me the profession of director was a happy extension of that of screenwriter … “

These are the words of someone who has written scripts, and has written several. He is a class of 1947, was born in Chicago, was nominated twice for an Oscar and won the Pulitzer Prize. These are the words of David Mamet.

We often hear that “a film is always written three times: the first time in the script, the second on the set and the third on the editing.” Having established this, it is more than legitimate that sooner or later a self-respecting screenwriter will be curious – not to mention the need – to want to go beyond the first phase of writing. On the other hand, a screenplay is like a son, and for a father – the writer – there is nothing worse than seeing his son being ripped from his hands and being modified before his very eyes.

Here, then, are 8 brave examples of screenwriters who have tried their luck by moving to directing.

1. David Mamet

After having mentioned him, it was impossible not to start with him. Screenwriter, writer, playwright, and essayist… If you think of something that has to do with writing, rest assured that Mamet has already put his mark on it. Among his most famous screenplays are remembered The verdict (S. Lumet, 1982) and Sex & Power (B. Levinson, 1998), with which he was nominated for an Oscar, but also the unforgettable film by De Palma, The Untouchables (1987). As a director, Mamet has 10 feature films to his credit, made over a period of about twenty years. The house of games (1987), Oleanna (1994) and The shot (2001) are just a few of them.

2. Richard Curtis

If you are looking for the English romantic comedies released in the late 90s and early 2000s, you will hardly find one that does not bear the name of Richard Curtis to the script. Just to name a few: Four weddings and a funeral (M. Newell, 1994), Notting Hill (R. Michell, 1999), Bridget Jones’s diary (S. Maguire, 2001) and What a mess, Bridget Jones (B. Kidron, 2004)… Well, Curtis has comedy in his blood. And Rowan Atkinson got it right – aka Mr. Bean – since the vast majority of his adventures were written by Curtis himself. For now, there are three feature films directed by Curtis: I due choral films Love Actually (2003) and I love Radio Rock (2009), and comedy with fantastic colors About Time (2013).

3. Aaron Sorkin

You know the famous scene in which Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson yell at each other in the courtroom? That scene is from Honor code (R. Reiner, 1992), whose screenplay, in addition to teaching probably any course related to film writing, is also the first signed by Aaron Sorkin. There is little to say about Sorkin. Considering that he is the only American screenwriter in business to have a contractual clause that prevents the production from firing him and that he only needed a few scripts to get started using the adjective Sorkinian, perhaps it would suffice to say that he is the most coveted and acclaimed screenwriter of the moment. Oscar winner in 2011 for the original screenplay of The Social Network (D. Fincher, 2010), Sorkin came to direct in 2017 with Molly’s Game, and then return last year with The Chicago Trial 7.

4. Paul Schrader

If, over the years, Sorkin has managed to become a model of form and style, Schrader has succeeded in his imagination and atmosphere. Pivot of the new Hollywood; heir to Ozu, Bresson and Dreyer; Schrader has given life to characters that have remained in popular culture and to stories that have given – and still give – voice to entire generations. His characters live in absolute loneliness and disillusionment, are cold, traumatized, and constitute the finest example of an American anti-hero. Among his most important works as a screenwriter: Taxi Driver (M. Scorsese, 1976), Wild bull (M. Scorsese, 1980), First Reformed (2017). Thanks to Taxi Driver, who earned him a staggering sum, Schrader landed in directing. Blue jumpsuit (1978) is the first of a string of films that is still destined to grow, as the Venice Biennale has recently demonstrated, where Schrader presented himself with The Card Counter (2021).

5. Charlie Kaufman

Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for If you leave me I delete you (2004), Kaufman has distinguished himself over the years for his marked originality and a type of cinema making fun of the mind. Sometimes comic and sometimes thriller, a little biographical and a little dreamlike… Kaufmann’s plays are unique and inimitable. After cornerstones such as Being John Malkovich (S. Jonze, 1999) e The Orchid Thief (S. Jonze, 2002), it was only a matter of time before he decided to take flight, also going to sign the direction. So far he has done so with 3 films, of which the last one, I’m thinking of ending it here (2020), is a real gem.

6. Steven Knight

Without getting lost in unnecessary frills, Steven Knight is the screenwriter of The promise of the murderer (D. Cronenberg, 2007), Allied (R. Zemeckis, 2016), Dirty little business (Stephen Frears, 2002) and recently Spencer (P. Larrain, 2021), as well as the creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders (2013 – ongoing). This means that anyone – even if they tried hard to avoid it – has come across his works at least once. As a director he has completed three feature films to date. Forgetting the last one, Serenity (2019), which certainly cannot be defined as successful, the other two, Locke (2013) and Redemption (2013) have shown that Knight is largely at home behind the camera as well as in front of the blank sheet.

7. Leigh Whannell

A case different from all the previous ones. Leigh Whannell is a screenwriter yes, but he is also an actor, and he was also a critic. His transition to screenplay takes place in 2003, when he began developing the saga of Saw. It is the beginning of a journey, which will take him in the space of three years, from 2003 to 2006, to write three feature films (Saw, Saw II and Saw III) and to be passionate about the horror genre. In 2010 he adds to the dose, writing, again for Wan, the screenplay for Insidious, of which he will also write the sequel in 2013. But then something changes. Something clicks, and that is the desire to explore the only path he had never tried, that of directing. In 2015 he writes and directs Insidious 3 – The beginning, discovering that he can manage – and successfully – both realities, that of writing and directing. Like Kaufmann, Whannell has 3 feature films to his credit. In addition to the already mentioned Insidious 3, Upgrade (2018) and The Invisible Man (2020).

8. John Hughes

John Hughes is an anomalous case, insofar as, if the practice is to be born as a screenwriter and then land as director, Hughes does the exact opposite: he was born as a director-screenwriter and from a certain point on decides to limit himself to the screenplay. One would think that he understood his true calling, because in fact Hughes is a screenwriter, and not a director. As a writer, he has indeed managed to lay the foundations for an entire vein – generational comedy – and set the law for nearly a decade in America. Just think of some of his signatures: Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), Mom I missed the plane (1990) and The Great Outdoors (1988).