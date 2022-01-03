when the sequel Maverick with Tom Cruise comes out

Released in theaters way back in 1986, Top Gun is one of the iconic films of the Eighties.

Even today, in fact, it is successfully revived in television, while Tom Cruise, in the role of the pilot Pete Mitchell, known as Maverick, occupies a special place in the collective imagination, reminiscent of the teardrop sunglasses, the leather jacket and the motorcycle driven at sunset to the notes of the Oscar song Take my Breath Away.

Top Gun cast, the film that launched Tom Cruise

As many will remember, the role of hero was entrusted by Tony Scott (brother of the Ridley of Alien and Blade Runner) to Tom Cruise, who had already starred in Legend and in the Rebel, after an all-Italian debut in Amore Senza Fine by Franco Zeffirelli, in 1981.

Thanks to the success of Top Gun, Cruise earned, in the same year of the film’s release, a star on the Walk of Fame, a path, in Hollywood, on which 2 700 brass stars are set bearing the names of celebrities honored for the their contribution to the entertainment industry.

Together with Cruise, in cast of Top Gun stars Kelly McGillis, as Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, Maverick’s enamored teacher, Anthony Edwards, in the role of Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, the pilot who teams up with Cruise aboard the fighter, and Val Kilmer, who plays rival pupil Tom “Iceman” Kazinsky.



Top Gun sequel, when Top Gun 2 Maverick is scheduled to be released

Successful films, especially from the Eighties and Nineties, have been, in recent times, the subject of sequel or reissues. Top Gun is no exception: the July 17, 2022 a following called Top Gun Maverick, in which both Tom Cruise (in the meantime also busy with a film shot – really – in space), and Val Kilmer, already present in the debut of ’86, will return.

Photo source: ANSA

Val Kilmer at the 36th Toronto Film Festival.

Top Gun where to see it, even in streaming

Today January 3, 2022 is expected broadcasting of Top Gun at 21.23 on Italy 1. It could be a valuable opportunity to recover it.

In fact, the film is not available in streaming on Netflix, while on Prime Video, the Amazon platform, it is possible see him only for hire (therefore starting from 3.99 euros) or by registering with Infinity Selection, for a cost of 6.99 euros per month.



