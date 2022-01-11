when the stars become wine producers

There are many stars who cannot resist the refined taste of a good wine, capable of teasing the most delicate palates: many VIPs are even wine producers.

A habit with an elegant taste, which varies between refined bouquets that caress the palate and aromas that come from distant lands. A good glass of wine relaxes the mind and is good for health. A tradition that has its roots in the distant past, successfully consolidating over the years and satisfying the most attentive and sophisticated tastes. Wine is an excellent guest during meals, but it is also an excellent ally for health. A valuable product that conquers not only connoisseurs, but also passionate and curious.

On the national and international market, here is an infinite variety of wines, including reds, whites and rosés. Even the great Italian and foreign VIPs cannot resist the charm and refined goodness of wine, becoming admirers and large producers.

Vip wines: even international stars become wine producers

Sting has made rock his greatest passion, composing timeless songs that have risen to the Olympus of music. But his dynamic and formidable spirit never stops. Thus the famous artist has also become a wine producer, among the first VIPs to have tested the wine market. In Figline Valdarno, in Tuscany, Sting bought an estate of 356 hectares, giving life to the“Il Palagio” farm, in the heart of hills, vineyards and olive trees. The estate is located south of Florence and has belonged to the famous singer of the Police since 1997. Together with his wife, Trudie Styler, he fell in love with the Tuscan tradition, made of clear colors, intense scents and a rural atmosphere. The wine is produced here with organic methods and gives the tasters an authentic experience, offering quality labels. For Sting and his wife “Il Palagio gives the sensation of entering a painting”, with pristine beauty and refined flavors.

Actor beloved for his charm and talent, Brad Pitt has also rode the wave of success in the wine world together with Angelina Jolie. The two most famous and talked about ex-spouses in Hollywood have bought Château Miraval, a complex located in the Var department, in the South of France, where they continue to produce wines of extreme refinement.

Brad and Angelina have also launched a successful and high-luster rosé champagne on the market that they add to “Miraval Côtes de Provence”, one of the best rosés in the world, which enhances the spirit of Provence thanks to the finesse and freshness of the flavors, and “The Studio”, another rosé that has its roots in the French Riviera, among the beauties of the Côte d’Azur. Angelina and Brad’s Champagne is called “Fleur de Miraval “ and its exclusive taste is contained in only 20,000 bottles. Produced in Provence, it is characterized by the brightness of its rosé and by its elegant perfume. The two VIPs define their wine as a unique and masterful work of art, which combines light, soul and creativity. Miraval, as their official social accounts recall, is “An invitation to relax and let yourself go a little. True spirit of the Riviera “.

To approach the world of wine is also Kylie Minogue, which in less than a year has sold a million bottles of hers prosecco rosé, which comes directly from the heart of Italy. In fact, the estate stands among the scenic beauties of Veneto, on the picturesque hills of Gambellara Zonin, of 4,000 hectares, a historic 200-year-old winery, which has chosen to innovate alongside Kylie Minogue. The Côtes de Provence Cru Classé Rosé, with a delicate pink color and citrus fragrance combined with aromas of white flowers. Its freshness gives the palate notes of pink grapefruit and apricot, in a complex and refined combination. Also worth discovering Côtes de Provence, which is characterized by an intense and silky texture, with seductive aromas of pink grapefruit, watermelon and lemon blossom. Not only that: in the collection there is also Vin de France Rosé, which offers an elegant blend of delicate aromas and fresh berries.

Even the wines of Cameron Diaz. The actress presented the project as “Clean, vegan wine without all the extras”. Its label, Avaline, proposes the white and pink versions. The former is produced in the heart of Spain, in Catalonia, and the latter in Provence, in the south of France. The two varieties offer different characteristics and are born in very different territories. What they have in common is the organic imperative and respect for nature. Avaline, indeed, comes from the attention to health and well-being. Cameron Diaz’s wine thus becomes a product vegan, organic, non-GMO and gluten-free. It also has no added sugars, artificial colors or concentrates.

Vip wines, Italian celebrities become wine producers

There is one of our vip wine producers Gerry Scotti, a timeless successful conductor who has made a passion his second profession. From a childhood memory, made of traditions, family, genuineness and a lot of effort, his activity in the world of wines was born. Scents, flavors and colors of the countryside in which he was born and raised have thus allowed Gerry Scotti to turn a dream into reality.

For the realization of the wines, the conductor relied on the experience ofGiorgi company, of Canneto Pavese, whose history in the wine sector begins in 1875. Today, in fact, the company is able to guarantee products of the highest level, from Barbera to Pinot Nero, passing through Riesling, exporting them to 59 countries around the world and proudly representing the quality ofOltrepò Pavese.

Passionate about grape varieties since he was a child, with a successful career in the world of music, conducted without ever setting aside the most authentic traditions, those that know home, family and traditions. It is a blast from the past that of Al Bano, who inherits his paternal passion making it a real profession. Its wines smell of warmth and affection and offer the colors and joy of a childhood marked by simplicity and essentiality. In the heart of Salento, his land, this is how the Cellars of Al Bano Carrisi.

For generations the Carrisi family has lived in the countryside of Cellino San Marco, where a history made of rurality, sacrifices and many hardships is combined with a deep passion. The wines of the famous singer-songwriter arrive on tables all over the world, guaranteeing safety and reliability. The most passionate tasters and the most refined experts can taste the Apulian Primitivo and Negroamaro vines (also vinified as rosé), as well as choosing an international grape such as Chardonnay.

Even the famous journalist Bruno Vespa he wanted to take the wine route. Puglia has stolen the heart of the famous conductor of “Porta a Porta”, who has decided to transform his passion into a real job. Land of Magna Graecia, where you can still breathe the cultural fervor of the past, it enjoys a perfect atmosphere, with a pleasant Mediterranean climate with mild temperatures. The territory is also affected by the sea breezes released from the coast and the vineyards grow luxuriantly. Vespa, a winemaker for passion, offers wines that blend innovation and tradition, offering delicate and decisive flavors, focusing on thick vines such as Negroamaro and delicate vines such as Fiano.

Lover of rock and innovation, but also of wine, he is Gianna Nannini. There Charterhouse of Belriguardo is the historic estate where the singer’s wine is produced, immersed in the greenery of Chianti, 7 kilometers from Siena. In 2006 Gianna Nannini took over the family business, a centenary building of the Certosa immersed in the most typical Tuscan landscape, among the soft Sienese hills, where the green shows itself in all its most suggestive shades. By addressing expert and professional winemakers in the sector, Nannini has allowed the Certosa di Belriguardo to be counted among the most interesting farms in the area. In 2018, after meeting Oscar Farinetti, the Certosa joins the distribution 100 Fine Italian Wines thus starting a new path. Its wines are characterized by a meticulous care of the vines, but also by the attention to bio, modernity and international taste, teasing the most curious and demanding palates. Its explosive strength gives life to original and quality products, from the classic Chianti to Syrah, passing through Merlot.

In the Cantine Lunae of Diego Bosoni, in Castelnuovo Magra in Lunigiana (La Spezia), the wine of Sugar.

Not far away, in the heart of his Tuscany, another great artist has made wine a second job: this is the case of Andrea Bocelli, which from Lajatico, not far from Pisa, offers its quality wines. THE Bocelli wines 1831 they are a recognition of the history and Italian heritage of the Bocelli family, which in the heart of the nineteenth century began producing classic Italian wines on their estate in Tuscany. In its products Bocelli presents the true Italian style, offering a combination of refined creativity and delicate flavors. A centuries-old tradition rooted in the family tree, which in 2011 expanded its production through collaborations with excellent winemakers to create a wide range of wines.