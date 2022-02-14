When the state of emergency will end and the green pass will be eliminated: the government plan

In the coming weeks, the government will have to decide whether or not to extend the state of emergency, but the real issue is the green pass, which the League asks to be abolished immediately.

In the coming weeks, Italy will definitely take off the way out of the Covid pandemic. The government’s intention is clear: to loosen the restrictions little by little, to accompany the country out of the emergency. There are, however, a series of knots to be solved. In the executive, the visions are different – as always – and some appointments will be turning points both on a symbolic and practical level. One above all is the possible extension of the state of emergency, which at the moment does not seem to be under discussion. Therefore, March 31st could expire definitively after more than two years.

End of the state of emergency: what it means and what changes

There do not seem to be any particular discussions on the end of the state of emergency on March 31st. In the immediate future it should lead to the dissolution of the Technical-Scientific Committee and the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo, but also the decay of a series of rules such as smart working, masks, colors of the Regions. In short, the government will have to understand – at the regulatory level – if and how to make the measures survive end of the state of emergency. The most important turning point, however, is symbolic. After more than two years the emergency condition would end, which would be a clear message to all Italians: the worst is over, we are back to normal.

Goodbye to the green pass, what are the positions in the government

The hottest game is played on green pass. If on the one hand it seems difficult for the government to decide to remove him before the summer, the pressure from the League becomes insistent. The leader of the Carroccio, Matteo Salvini, called for an end to all restrictions by March, while the Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, stressed the need for Italy to align itself “to the rules of France and Spain, which are opening up a lot“. The League’s minister said he had asked Speranza expressly, who instead remains cautious:”The virus will not go away and is much more serious than the flu – his consultant Walter Ricciardi told Repubblica – The results are satisfactory, but lowering the defenses makes it possible for the epidemic to flash back“. The green pass”still serves“, because “together with vaccination it must become one of the two pillars of the new normal, if we remove them we are at risk“. Another date to be circled in red on the reopening calendar is June 15, when the vaccination obligation against Covid for the over 50s and for some categories of workers will expire.