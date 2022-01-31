when the tax checks are triggered

Pay attention to the tax checks on the bank transfer. There is one amount, in particular, which must never be exceeded. Let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Water, electricity and gas bills, but also children’s education, food and so on and so forth. There are so many times we find ourselves having to put our hand to wallet.

On the other hand, every product or service of our interest necessarily requires a type of counterpart in order to be purchased economic. It is therefore not surprising that money often ends up at the center of attention, if not even, in some cases, it risks becoming a reason for discussion. At the same time, as is well known, there are also many different payment instruments available to us.

Among these we can include cash, credit card, debit card and more. The most frequent banking operations undoubtedly include the wire transfer. Well, the latter can end up under the magnifying glass of the tax authorities. In particular, it is good to know, there is an amount that must never be exceeded. But what is it? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Bank transfer, the amount never to exceed: everything you need to know

Some time ago we saw how important it is to lend pay attention to transfers to children as there is a gesture that could cost you dearly. Well, just by dwelling on bank transfers, as already, they can in some cases end up under the magnifying glass of the tax authorities.

This occurs especially in the presence of suspicious movements and particularly high amounts, in particular when compared with the tax return of the person in question. Precisely in this context, therefore, a question arises spontaneously: what is themaximum amount which must never be overcome?

Well, you need to know that there is no a priori amount to respect. This is because everyone can move, obviously depending on their availability, how much money they want. At the same time, as it is easy to imagine, there are some transactions that can arouse more than a few suspected. For this reason, we always invite you to pay attention to the causal, as well as to the amount of the transaction itself.

Going into the details, therefore, it is good to know that banks must periodically communicate to the Financial Information Unit of the Bank of Italy, better known as UIF, the transactions with amount equal to or greater than 5 thousand euros. This, it should be emphasized, does not mean that the tax authorities will necessarily carry out checks.

At the same time, checks in the presence of lower value transactions, but which turn out to be suspicious. For this reason, as already mentioned, the causal must always be specified, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences.

In any case, as already mentioned, it must always be remembered that, in the context of anti-money laundering, banks notify the FIU of all operations with an amount exceeding 5 thousand euros. At the same time, even in the presence of wire transfers over a thousand euros or in any case without reasonhere the tax authorities may decide to ask for clarification on the matter.