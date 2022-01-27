when the vehicle stops

The renewal of the insurance is not enough. The car tax is essential for the regularity of road traffic. Omitting it would mean trouble.

If there is a tax paid by everyone, it is certainly the car tax. It is difficult, almost impossible, that a family does not have at least one car available.

Yet, incredible as it may seem, the stamp is also the tax that most often ends up forgetting. Perhaps due to the different time available for the balance or perhaps because it is mistakenly believed that once the insurance has been renewed get in line with the expenses in some way. None of this. Omitting the payment of this as well as other taxes would have extremely heavy consequences, from simple penalties to the administrative detention of the vehicle.

As has been mentioned several times, this is a regional tax (with a couple of exceptions). And it will be the Regions, if the taxpayer persists in arrears, to contact the tax collection concessionaires. They will therefore be the ones to establish the sanction mechanism which, in this case, would end with the vehicle being stopped. So be careful, because the car tax requires equal attention to that of any other tax. Indeed, even more so because, contrary to what was erroneously believed, the dispositions of the pandemic times have not removed it, except for some older tributes.

Together with the obligatory nature of the tax for all vehicles registered in the public motor vehicle register, it should be remembered that no further extensions will be envisaged for the car tax. This is why it is good to inquire with your region about the possibility of whether or not there are some effects predisposed during the past months that are still in force. If this is not the case e there is a proven delay in paying the fee, it is better to enter into the perspective of possible sanctions. Small delays would be sanctioned with the application of a surcharge and interest. The persistence of the problem, however, could lead to worse consequences. Even if, as mentioned, the administrative stop of the vehicle would not be triggered immediately.

In the event of arrears, the Regions would first of all apply a warning, by sending a series of payment reminders. If, after a certain period of time, the taxpayer is still in arrears, the practice will be transferred to the Revenue Agency, for the start of a new notice process, especially by registered letter. At the end, if the problem still persists, the vehicle stop warning will be triggered. The actual provision it will only apply after 30 days, unless the taxpayer has already paid the amount due. In the event of an actual stop, the vehicle will not be able to circulate or be scrapped or kept in places of public access. It can be sold but only with prior notice of the arrest in progress. The only “loophole” would be the prescription: it is essential, in fact, that the Revenue Agency sends the notice within three years.