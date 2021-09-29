when the wardrobe is political – Corriere.it

from Gian Luca Bauzano

Portrait of two pioneers who have changed the codes of femininity through creativity and intuition. And an exhibition in Carpi tells the Liberation of the body

Freeze frame evocations. Cinematic heroines united by a bustier: the Marquise of Merteuil (Glenn Close) of the eighteenth-century Dangerous Liaisons; Rossella O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) during the 1800s of the Civil War in Gone with the Wind and Rose (Kate Winslet), at the dawn of the 1900s: on the Titanic she frees herself from social constraints and love saves her. Corsets and whalebones not just a dress, but a symbol of female status in their respective eras. At the beginning of the twentieth century the codes are unraveled and Paul Poiret with his anti-corset begins to give breath and freedom to being and feeling a woman. But it will be in particular two women, Coco Chanel, in the years of Poiret (they were antagonists to the point of becoming brutal enemies), and later Diane von Frstenberg, in the mid-seventies of the twentieth century to cancel (at least in part) the physical and social constraints of women and their bodies.

Coco & Diane also Alfa and Omega from the exhibition itinerary of Habitus. Wear liberty, an exhibition in progress in Carpi until 6 March 2022 at the Museums of the Palazzo dei Pio (palazzodeipio.it) and dedicated to the fashion icons of the twentieth century. If Chanel is one of the icons of the Liberating the Body section, von Frstenberg is one of those of Deconstructing. The exhibition is a journey into a sort of closet of the Stories of Narnia, where you can discover always different worlds. Coco’s at the dawn of her career linked to the transition, as the designer said, from useless and idle women to active women, ready to roll up their sleeves. To these Madame Coco proposes the little black dress and the garonne style. Comfortable jersey dresses over bodies not constrained by corsets and even pants. It practically gives a feminine twist to the male wardrobe. Not a temporary phenomenon, but a constant movement that leads women to a new and different awareness of themselves, contributing to the development of feminism. Loading... Advertisements

Chanel’s genius lies in acting with a paradox: it does not fight the symbols of the male image, but makes them its own. Just like the pants that, from that moment, can be shared equally, hyperbole, even by husband and wife. Fade. 1970s. Three years have passed since the death of Mademoiselle Coco and almost like in an imaginary passing of the baton, in 1974 Diane von Frstenberg to change again the codes of female style. Her wrap-dress is officially launched on the market, a jersey dressing gown with wrap overlay. The debut has a lot of blessing from Diana Vreeland, the legendary director of Vogue USA. A lot: within two years of that dress as simple as a kimono, practical but also so sensual because it marks, sliding easily, the shapes of the body, a million pieces are sold. Not only. In March 1976 the wrap-dress has the honor of the Newsweek cover; its creator crowned as one of the most powerful women in the world.

Identified as a true icon of independence, synonymous with successful entrepreneurial spirit. Like the little black dress and the satellites of the Chanel style, von Frstenberg’s wrap-dress has changed the definition and perception of female power dressing. It reflects the liberation of women. Other female figures of reference today from Michelle Obama to Ingrid Betancourt have brought it into their wardrobe: it seems to have been the first dress, in a pink and red mix, that the political activist bought immediately after the liberation from long imprisonment. And there is also Madonna, the only one who has always made opposites dialogue. One of the garments that identify the independent image, in order not to free the body, forces it, as it happened before Chanel: the corset created by Jean Paul Gaultier in 1990 for the pop star’s Blonde Ambition Tour. But this time compared to the past it is exhibited. Symbol of a new freedom.