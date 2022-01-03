When the winter sales in Lombardy begin this year

Discounts time, business time. In Lombardy everything is ready for the start of the winter sales. The starting date is established by the “Dgr 14 December 2011, n. IX / 2667”, which decrees “to set as the starting date for the winter sales, the first working day before the Epiphany”.

In this 2022, therefore, the promotions will start on Wednesday 5 January. “The maximum duration of the sales period is sixty days, therefore they will end on Saturday 5 March”, reads the dedicated page on the Lombardy region website.

“Traders are obliged to display, next to the product, the initial price and the percentage of the discount or discount. The indication of the sale price resulting from the discount or discount is optional”, explain Pirellone.

“The commercial operator is obliged to provide truthful information regarding the discounts applied both in advertising communications, which, even graphically, must not be presented in a way that is misleading for the consumer, and in the indications of prices in the sales premises. it can also indicate additional and different prices and must be able to demonstrate to the control bodies the truthfulness of the information relating to the product “, clarify the region recalling the rules for sales.

And again: “The products on sale must be separated from those possibly offered for sale at normal price, if this is not possible, signs or other means must provide the consumer with unequivocal and not misleading information. If the product is defective – concludes the ‘ guide ‘of the region – the consumer can request the replacement of the article itself or the refund of the price paid upon presentation of the receipt, which must therefore be kept “.