When there will be sales in Lombardy

After the time of the lockdowns, at least hopefully, the time of the sales is back: the traditional appointment with the winter discounts of the beginning of the year will start this year on Wednesday 5 January. This was announced by the Region, which has already set the expiration date: they will last 60 days and therefore until next March 5.

For this reason, in compliance with the Consolidated Law on trade and trade fair laws, any promotional sales have been interrupted since 6 December. As foreseen by the Dgr of 14 December 2011, we remind you, the winter sales begin on the first working day before the Epiphany, while the summer sales will start on the first Saturday of July.

How the balances work

During the sales period, for information and consumer protection purposes, traders are obliged to display, next to the product, the initial price and the percentage of the discount or rebate. Instead, the indication of the sale price resulting from the discount or discount is optional.

The commercial operator is obliged to provide truthful information regarding the discounts applied both in advertising communications (which, even graphically, must not be presented in a way that is misleading for the consumer) and in the indications of prices in the sales premises. Furthermore, it cannot indicate further and different prices and must be able to demonstrate to the control bodies the truthfulness of the information relating to the product.

A brief history of the sales

With the advent of e-commerce, Black Friday, home delivery and the like, even the sales have lost (in part) their historical value. They refer to end-of-season sales, with discounted prices for clothing and accessories, and in two periods of the year: in early January the winter ones, from July onwards the summer ones. They are currently regulated by specific decrees: Legislative Decree 114 of 1998, Legislative Decree 24 of 2002 and Legislative Decree 206 of 2005, also known as the “Consumer Code”. The first rule on balances dates back to 1980.