“When they disinherit you, but the party goes on”: this is how Frida Sofia reacts against Alejandra Guzmán

frida sofia breaks the silence, after some audios were released in which Alejandra Guzmán can be heard saying that she will make some modifications to her will, in addition to destroying any attempt to approach between them, since he assures that he does not want to see her.

However, the rocker’s daughter did not tempt her heart and, in her own way, responded to her mother with a simple image and text: “When they disinherit you, but the party goes on”. That’s how direct the aspiring singer was, who until a few weeks ago had hinted that they could make passes, since she uploaded a video of when she was a little girl and was with her parent.

With this reaction, Frida Sofía confirmed that she does not care what the rocker does with her money and her properties, which seems to remain in the name of his nephew Apolo, son of his brother Luis Enrique Guzmán. While Frida continues to live in the United States under the tutelage of her father, businessman Pablo Moctezuma.

Frida for three years filed a lawsuit against her mother Alejandra Guzmán

In addition to this story on Instagram, The 30-year-old also surprised by showing a picture of her with her new boyfriend and although he did not reveal the identity, everything seems to indicate that things are very serious.

Here we share the link with the audios that sparked the controversy of Alejandra Guzmán’s inheritance: