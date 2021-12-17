“When they say referee they want to emphasize that I am a woman” – Corriere.it

from Carlos Passerini

was the first to have directed an A club in Cagliari-Cittadella 3-1: I prefer referee to referee, when they say referee they want to emphasize that I am a woman. The players manage themselves but the screams at the pitches hurt

Is called Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, from Livorno, is 31 years old and the first Italian woman to have refereed a Serie A team. Success in Cagliari-Cittadella 3-1 on Wednesday, round of 32 of the Italian Cup: a match that marks the history of our football. And that Maria Sole – confide the top referees and confirm who was on the field – managed with a surprising personality for a rookie: three goals disallowed, three yellow cards, few whistles but fair. Always close to the action, she showed off smiles and steady nerves even in the most delicate moments of the match.

You had already directed in Serie B, but an A team never: how was the jump?



I have to tell the truth, it was no different than usual. A little emotion first, because the outline changes, but inside the field everything is the same. I wanted to do well because I knew I was representing an entire movement, that of women refereeing at all levels. I am just the tip of the iceberg of a world that is growing. I am satisfied, but I still have a lot to learn.

How does a researcher at the University of Bergamo reconcile such a demanding job with the profession of referee?



Traveling a lot and making many sacrifices, like all those who refere from the youth to Serie A. I work in Bergamo in a study center for labor law and am completing my doctorate. I have a full life, but I am happy.

Two names and two surnames. In Cagliari there were those who said: not only is there a female referee, even a noble one.

Yes, there are some noble origins, but 400 years ago. I come from a very normal family. I grew up a stone’s throw from Picchi. I used to go there since I was a child with my dad to cheer on Livorno. My passion started there.

And the one for refereeing when?



As a child I wanted to play football, but mom didn’t want to. Those were other times, a little girl running after a ball was frowned upon. Fortunately, different today. At the age of sixteen I enrolled in the referees course of the Livorno section. Love at first sight.

First game?



Antignano Banditella-Sorgenti, Beginners category, January 2007. it went well. I sent the keeper out and his mom waited for me outside. Then, when he saw all my relatives who had come to see me, at least a dozen, went away.

A very serious problem, that of violence against referees. And unfortunately underestimated. We need more rigor.



On Tuesday and Wednesday in Serie A there is the “Red to whom it is touched” campaign to raise awareness on the issue, which concerns above all the younger referees. What happens every Sunday on the pitches is unacceptable. Now stop.

Have you ever been attacked, have you suffered violent episodes?



Fortunately no. I never really felt in danger. I found some rude players, but the real problem is who is out. The player I manage it. But you can hear the coarse voice, the insult of the guy attached to the net of a pitch with twenty spectators. And it hurts. More than a choir in a 20,000-person stadium. Also because you are alone in the suburban pitch.

And sexist insults?



Even the more you go up in category the less you look at this aspect, whether you are a man or a woman. On a professional level, paradoxically, everything is simpler, in that sense.

Coaches often make a bad impression too.



If they overdo it, I throw them out: simple.

Models?



The French Frappart has taught many girls, like our Vitulano. In general, all those colleagues who have led the way. The men? Those of Serie A are all different in style, but all very good.

What kind of referee are you?



I honestly don’t know, I would say natural, spontaneous. What I feel like doing, I do. That’s all.

What do you think of the Var? A goal in Cagliari took away with technology …



a warranty. I have limited experience, I try not to make mistakes, but I know I have a kind of guardian angel who corrects me if needed.

What does it say to girls who want to start?



What a great opportunity for growth, to test yourself with yourself and with others. You learn not to be satisfied, to make sacrifices. And to play as a team. We are a great association. Sometimes it is thought that the referee is one man, but not so: the goals of one are the goals of everyone, of the whole team.

So when is a woman in Serie A?



Hopefully soon.

By the way: referee or referee?



Referee. Personally I prefer it. How I prefer mayor to mayor. Ninety times out of a hundred when they tell me referee to emphasize that I am a woman. So I prefer ref. I believe that when there is no longer the need to emphasize it, then it means that there will truly be equality.