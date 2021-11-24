when they will be announced and forecasts – Nerd4.life

The titles PlayStation Plus of December 2021 are close, so let’s answer the typical question of this period, that is when they will be announced the free games for PS4 and PS5 next month, for Sony service subscribers?

It is always difficult to have absolute certainty on this subject, considering that Sony has also accustomed us to some surprise choices that have somewhat upset the standard habits for the initiative in question, but in this case it seems that an “out of the box” announcement is taking place.

The PS Plus of December 2021 should now be close

Usually, in fact, the announcement of the new PS Plus games takes place on the last Wednesday of the previous month, which would be today, November 24, 2021. However, we are definitely far from the standard period and Sony has previously shown that it prefers, in these cases, moving to the next week.

The announcement of free games for PS5 and PS4 for PlayStation Plus subscribers should therefore take place Wednesday 1 December 2021, next week. This is also demonstrated by the fact that the current November 2021 PS Plus games will be available until December 6, 2021, which returns with the release of the new games on the Tuesday following the week of the announcement, which is December 7, 2021.

As regards the forecasts about what games can be made available in December, all we have are rumors with no solid basis, at this round. Unlike what has happened previously, there have not yet been substantial leaks on the upcoming novelties, however it is likely that the free PS VR games will not be included in the same amount seen for the current month (6 games), considering that these will be available until January.

There is a candidate who seems quite accredited: according to some, Heavenly Bodies could be part of the mandate. It is an indie puzzle with an interesting space setting, but the fact that it comes out on December 7 suggests that it can be introduced directly into the Plus program.

For the rest, there are those who speak of Mortal Shell, WWE 2K20 or even Gran Turismo Sport as possible candidates, for correspondence with announcements and news coming on the respective series or other reasons, but in fact it is only speculation at the moment. .

Finally, we recall the free PS Plus games of November 2021 still available: