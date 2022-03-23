when thinking too much is bad for your health

Thinking is necessary, especially when we have to make important decisions, but doing it too often can be bad for your health. Let’s try to understand when this happens and how to solve the problem.

There are people more reflective, who have to think twice (even three or four times) before making a decision, and more instinctive people, who instead throw themselves in and make decisions straight away, without thinking about the consequences.

Then there are people who think too, perhaps mulling over events that have occurred or analyzing people and situations in detail. Man cannot help but think. He is inherent in our nature and is what sets us apart from other animals. But when you think too much it can become harmful for health? Let’s find out together.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Meditation is good for your health: ten minutes a day are enough

Sometimes thinking too much can be bad for your health

There is a very specific term that can identify a situation that is harmful to our well-being, which can be traced back to thinking too much: overthinking, which in Italian means “to think too much”. This term identifies one condition very common in today’s society, where people think nonstop around the clock.

Accustomed to doing a thousand things together, always being available and available for family, colleagues, friends and relatives, and at worst for your employer, the risk of falling back into overthinking is really high. This condition it can have negative consequences for our health, as it can generate stress, anxiety, confusion, headaches, loss of energy and insomnia in the worst case.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Preserving mental well-being to deal with everyday news

Surely it can be useful to make a list of pros and cons, think carefully before making a decision or speaking, but thinking too much can be a risk not only for our health, but also because it is a condition that prevents us from perform our daily activities optimally. That is why it is good to solve this problem. But how to do it? Here are all the possible remedies.

When thinking too much is bad for your health, you need to take these remedies

There tiredness mental is the main consequence of overthinking, which in the long run can lead to effects negatives. In addition to those we have already seen, this condition can somehow hinder the learning of new skills and the manifestation of one’s creativity.

Other physical problems may also be encountered, such as difficulty breathing, skin rashes, joint disorders and weight gain. If you have found yourself in one of these symptoms and think you need help dealing with the problem of overthinking before it “sucks” your soul, then these are some remedies that you can adopt.

Remedy # 1: write down what’s on your mind

There writing it’s really a great help, especially in these cases. In fact, many researches have identified a therapeutic efficacy in this practice. Writing about ourselves but also about what happens to us can help us “think locally” about what the problems are and how they can be solved, without necessarily having to waste hours and hours thinking. This way you will be able to clear your head and clear your mind.

So try to write a diary reporting your thoughts and emotions day by day. It is no coincidence that psychologists very often propose this practice to their patients.

Remedy # 2: take some time for yourself

In a society like ours, where we are always connected and available, it is necessary detach, even just one hour a day. There are many ways to do this, but sport and physical activity in general is the best therapy. We have often talked about the benefits that physical activity is able to confer on the body.

If we take walking for example, reading the article Walking, the road to health: here are all the benefits you will realize how the simple gesture of to walk is able to help not only your body, but also your mind. Whatever physical activity you decide to do, try not to take your cell phone with you. This will allow you to really focus on what you are doing, clearing your mind and disconnecting from everything else.

Remedy # 3: breathe

There breathing it is the basis of yoga and meditation, precisely because it is able to keep anxiety under control. So if you feel like your brain is about to explode, take a deep breath. It can also be helpful to find an area in your home where you can relax. Maybe lie on the sofa or bed and close your eyes for 10 minutes focusing on your breathing.

Inhale deeply with your mouth and slowly exhale through your nose focusing on the stomach and giving less importance to the chest. Negative feelings very often reside in this area, which is why it is good to focus on other parts of the body. I’m sure you’ll feel better immediately after this exercise.

Remedy # 4: ask for help

Asking for help can sometimes be scary and in some cases it is seen as a sign of weakness, especially when we feel we have no reason to go to a specialist. But these are just useless preconceptions, because asking for help has never hurt anyone. Indeed, it is the best way to face the problems that tear us apart day by day, sometimes without realizing it.

So if you have not been able to find peace of mind while following the previous advice, then help can make the difference. In this case, your problems are probably much bigger than what you can handle. A psychotherapist is the help you need to get your life back in hand.