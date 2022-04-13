When to apply the influenza or flu vaccine and the COVID-19? | Health | Magazine

Winter brought with it the appearance of diseases typical of the time. Influenza is one of them, although its control has been undertaken through public health, especially at a time when cases of COVID-19 also occur.

Influenza is a viral infection that affects the respiratory system: nose, throat and lungs.

Dr. Roberto Debbag, president of the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, explains that the symptoms in both coincide, specifically in the decay as well as the fever that occurs. Although the loss of smell is a sign that differentiates them, this is found in COVID-19.

The symptoms of the omicron variant of coronavirus would be similar to a common flu, according to health experts

He adds that the epidemiology is also analyzed, in this case, the context of a pandemic causes COVID-19 to be suspected until the contrary is proven with a diagnostic test.

The specialist refers that the application of both vaccines can be carried out at the same time, although this was not recommended at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Now it is known that neither increases adverse effects nor does one take potency from the other, therefore it is very good to be able to vaccinate people with both vaccines simultaneously. For now they are both injectable,” she added.

For the application of these biologicals, symptoms such as fever should not be present. Although for now both are independent vaccines that are applied in different arms, it does not rule out that in the future they can be combined to counteract respiratory viruses.

Flurona, having COVID-19 and the flu at the same time is not rare or necessarily causes more problems

Regarding the application of the booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the doctor explains that it has been shown to be necessary.

“All vaccines that have two doses or one dose require a booster dose, so what has been shown is that with the CanSino vaccine, when it is administered as a booster for vaccines from a different technology, it has a very good immune response, so this means that there is an additional benefit to use different heterologous vaccines”, he specified.

In recent weeks, CanSino Biologics announced that a new recombinant vaccine (Convidencia) was approved by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the Chinese State Council (“State Council”) as a heterologous booster. This app is for people over 18 years of age who have completed their six-month vaccination with inactivated doses and who have not received a homologous booster.

This vaccine only requires one dose, so an additional dose is a booster. A heterologous scheme would increase protection, according to a study involving 904 people with two doses of inactivated vaccines. (I)