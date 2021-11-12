when to book and the Faq

The third dose will in all likelihood be recommended for the entire vaccinable population. Meanwhile, the Government has updated the Faq (most frequent questions and answers on the subject, here the official link) on the subject. Let’s see in summary what are the most important things to know about the recall of the anti covid vaccine.

Who can take the third dose?

– At this time, the third doses are recommended for people over 60, health professionals, staff and guests of the RSA. Also recommended for the frail even under 60 and for all immunosuppressed people.

-The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza has declared that from 1 December 2021 the third dose can also be booked and taken by 40-60 year olds. Before making the new inoculation it is necessary that at least six months have passed from the second dose or from the conclusion of the primary course of anti covid vaccines.

– By the end of 2021, as also reported in Il Corriere della Sera, teachers and law enforcement officers will also have matured six months from the primary cycle and therefore it is assumed that for them there could be a preferential lane for the later dose.

– Citizens, as can be guessed from the start of the campaign for the third dose, should follow the age groups as happened for the first cycle

How to book in Lombardy?

In Lombardy you can book at the pharmacy or on the dedicated platform, at the call center, postamat and at postmen.

How long after the end of the primary course of covid vaccination can the third dose be given?

In general, the booster doses (from the English booster) are done 6 months after the end of the primary vaccination cycle regardless of the type of vaccine that has been received. For the immunosuppressed, the third dose can be booked as early as 28 days after the first vaccination cycle.

What vaccines are used in Italy for the third dose?

In our country, regardless of which vaccine was injected in the first vaccination cycle, the third dose will be used for Pfizer or Moderna.

What happens to those who are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson?

Those who have had Johnson & Johnson can do the third dose after 6 months from the single dose and Pfizer or Moderna will also be used for them.

What if I have been vaccinated abroad?

As indicated by the Ministry of Health, given the opinion of the competent bodies, “subjects vaccinated abroad with a vaccine not authorized by Ema can receive a booster dose with m-RNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) in the authorized dosages for the “booster” starting from 28 days and up to a maximum of 6 months (180 days) from the completion of the primary cycle “. The completion of this integrated vaccination cycle is recognized for the issue of the Green Pass. “After the maximum term of 6 months from the completion of the primary course with a vaccine not authorized by EMA, as well as in the event of failure to complete the same – continues the note – it is possible to proceed with a complete primary vaccine course with m-RNA vaccine, in the relative authorized dosages “. (Within 180 days of administering the unauthorized vaccine, proceed with a single dose of Pfizer or Moderna; after six months, proceed with the two doses of the vaccine, ed). For the administration of the vaccine, citizens must book through the Lombardy Region portal https: // booking vaccines vid. region.lombardia.it/

Who has completed the first cycle with the first dose of Astrazenaca and an Rna (Pfizer or Moderna) for the second, what should they do?

Also for these subjects for the third dose Pfizer or Moderna will be used always and only after 6 months from the last inoculation and must be part of the categories currently invited to the booster of the covid vaccine.