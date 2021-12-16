when to complete the interventions?

Renatino is a very lucky engineer (perhaps I had already said that). His decision to open his own professional studio coincided with the new measures to revive the construction sector. And, for many months now, Renatino has seen construction sites and scaffolding everywhere he turns.

Renatino and the bonus facades: the legislation

After some affairs with the superbonus, Renatino as a seasoned professional and in order to avoid problems he decided not to deal with the 110% tax deductions but to devote himself to something simpler. He learns that the second most requested intervention is the one who gains access to the face bonus.

Renatino, who by now you will have understood to be a great lover of legislation, before venturing into a new job of which he knows only the technical aspects decides that it is appropriate to pass the tax legislation under the microscope.

In this case Renatino realizes that the legislation is not very fragmented (as for the superbonus) but essentially consists of:

from art. 1, paragraphs 219 to 224 of Law no. 160 (cd Budget Law for 2020) – which provided for the face bonus for the first time in our system;

from art. 1, paragraph 59 of the Law of 30 December 2020, n. 178 (cd Budget Law for 2021) – which extended the face bonus to the whole of 2021;

from art. 121, paragraphs 1, 1-ter and 2 of the Decree-Law 19 May 2020, n. 34 (cd Relaunch Decree), converted by Law 17 July 2020, n. 77, which extended the alternative options to the facades bonus (invoice discount and credit transfer);

by the Decree-Law 11 November 2021, n. 157 (so-called anti-fraud decree) which provided for new obligations for the building bonuses used with the alternative options referred to in art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree.

Renatino and the façade bonus: urban-building compliance

Renatino, however, as a careful connoisseur of building regulations, also remembers art. 49 of Presidential Decree 380/2001 (Consolidated Building Act) and that no tax bonus can be used on properties with building abuses. Any intervention (including ordinary maintenance) would be configured as a resumption of the original criminal activity, which integrates a new crime.

Renatino is prepared but does not always manage to resolve his doubts. In this case, the question is whether, in the case of a condominium building, the verification of the legitimate state should be carried out by the same technician who follows the intervention of the bonus facades. Renatino is intelligent and wants to prevent a fee of a few thousand euros from resulting in causes and sleepless nights.

Renatino immediately realizes that being an ordinary maintenance intervention, the presentation of a building permit is not required and then, after all, even if it went to CILA or SCIA, the certification of the legitimate status belongs to the interested party (his client) and not the technician.

Renatino, however, strongly believes in professional ethics and thinks that in any case it is necessary to prepare a model in which the individual condominiums are informed of the provisions of art. 49 of the Consolidated Building Act so that they can independently assume their responsibilities.

Some doubts remain for Renatino:

if a condominium has abused his real estate unit, is he the one who loses his share of the facade bonus or does the entire condominium lose it?

if on the façade where one has to intervene there are abuses made by private individuals (the classic verandas incorporated into the apartment with lots of building works), who is responsible?

Renatino as a good scholar begins to search but immediately realizes that the law is still very young and there is no jurisprudence. So he decides to postpone while waiting for some court to express itself.

Renatino and the bonus facades: the fairness of expenses

At this point Renatino realizes that we have arrived in mid-December 2021 and that perhaps it is better to wait for the publication of the new Budget Law to understand if this bonus will have a future or not. However, he is called by a possible customer who would need a technician to certify the appropriateness of the expenses of a frontal bonus.

Renatino is very happy. What will it ever take to certify the fairness of expenses?

Renatino talks to the customer who tells him that his cousin is an engineer but who has opened a very popular ice cream parlor in the city.He told him that the congruity asseveration is necessary to use the facades bonus with the alternative options for invoices issued after 12 November. 2021 (date of entry into force of the anti-fraud decree).

Renatino is enthusiastic and confirms the information provided by his fellow ice cream engineer. He therefore asks for the metric calculation to verify the adequacy of the amounts. But here the pains begin.

Renatino immediately saw that the price list of the private publishing house DEI was used for the metric calculation and not the “prices listed in the price lists prepared by the regions and autonomous provinces, the official price lists or the price lists of the local chambers of commerce, industry, crafts and agriculture or, failing that, the current market prices based on the place where the interventions are carried out“As indicated in art. 119, paragraph 13-bis of the Relaunch Decree.

But Renatino is stubborn and decides to investigate. He immediately does a search on the internet and sees that the topic is subject to different interpretations:

on the one hand those who say that the DEI price list can be used for the Facade Bonus by analogy with superbonus interventions;

on the other hand, those who say that the DEI price list is a price list from the “Typography of Civil Engineers”, therefore of a public body and therefore falling within the definition of “official price list” indicated in paragraph 13-bis;

on the other hand, those who affirm that the DEI price list becomes official because it is officially foreseen in Annex A, point 13.1 of the MiSE Decree of 6 August 2020 (Technical Requirements Decree);

and finally there are those who say that not being expressly indicated, the DEI price list can only be used for eco-bonus interventions.

Renatino reads and comes up with his own idea because in the end the responsibility for the certification remains his. For this he comes to the conclusion (true or false we will only know in the near future) that the DEI price list cannot use it for the facades bonus.

Renatino calls his client and informs him. Strangely, the customer replies that there is no problem, even his cousin engineer ice cream maker had informed him of this doubt. Together they decide to contact the professional who prepared the calculation to have it adjusted to the regional price list.

Renatino feels relieved. Finally something is going well!

Renatino and the bonus facades: professional insurance

At this point Renatino turns to his accountant friend Pietrino who sends him the check list of the National Foundation of Accountants for the issue of the compliance visa for the interventions that benefit from the facades bonus. Among the documentation, the accountants ask for the professional liability insurance policy of the sworn technician. So Renatino calls his insurance broker Peppinello to find out about the insurance products he can choose but here the aspect becomes doubtful.

His broker Peppinello tells him that at the moment there is more than a doubt about the type of insurance product that covers the risk for the asseveration of fairness of the expenses of the bonus face. Basically no one has yet managed to understand:

whether classic professional liability is sufficient;

if a specific policy is required for the certification of the facades bonus;

if you need a policy with the same characteristics as the one required for the certification of the congruity of the superbonus 110%.

Great doubt and in doubt there are no insurance products available but only an interesting study published in recent days.

Renatino and the bonus facades: the asseveration model of congruity of expenses

Renatino goes further and while waiting for the legislator and insurance companies to clarify, he decides to understand how to make the asseveration of the appropriateness of the expenses incurred for the facades bonus. In fact, the 110% superbonus interventions have certification models that also contain the appropriateness of expenses.

The other building bonuses, such as the facade bonus, have no set pattern. Circular no. 16 / E of the Revenue Agency has, however, clarified that it is possible to obtain a free form. Searching the net, he comes across the model prepared by the editors of LavoriPubblici.it which he believes is done well because it contains all the legal references.

There is only one thing that he does not understand: why in the model he must certify only the beginning of the work and not the correct execution of the intervention in a workmanlike manner? Shouldn’t the fairness of an expense refer to both price and quantity? How do you confirm project quantities without carrying out the intervention?

Bel doubt and Renatino, at the moment, decides to postpone.

Renatino and the bonus facades: the beginning and the end of the works

Renatino, out of scruple and as a serious and diligent professional, asks the customer to inspect the site. The customer, however, replies that the construction site has not yet started.

Renatino does not understand and while maintaining control he reminds the customer that the construction site must have been started in order to certify the adequacy of the expenses. The customer, through gritted teeth, agrees and puts him in contact with his cousin engineer ice cream maker who comforts him by telling him that after starting the construction site, it is sufficient to pay 10% of the total invoice (to which the company would have applied the discount in the invoice of 90%) and finish the work in 2022. According to the cousin engineer ice cream maker, it is sufficient to mount a piece of scaffolding and go …

Renatino is not convinced and begins to study. He comes across two very recent clarifications from the Revenue Agency and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which in fact confirm the thesis of his cousin, an ice cream maker.

According to these clarifications, it is possible to benefit from the facade bonus (in compliance with all the requirements and obligations) for all the total costs incurred in 2021 in relation to the interventions started even if not completed, where the payment to the subjects carrying out the works, of the quota of 10 % of the amount remaining after the application of the discount on the invoice takes place by 31 December 2021, regardless of the state of completion of the planned works. Without prejudice to the need for the interventions covered by the subsidy to be actually carried out. Condition verified by the tax authorities during the audit.

Renatino is convinced but while he is about to call the customer an article from a well-known newspaper turns him on Whatsapp in which, quoting the interpellation n. 914-1430 / 2021 to which a regional directorate of the Revenue Agency replied, it was stated that after the amendments to the anti-fraud decree, the expenditure must be incurred by 31 December 2021, but by this date also the asseveration of congruity of the expenses incurred and the completion of the works.

Renatino goes crazy and doesn’t know what to do. Thinking about it, he decides to do the wisest thing, he calls two large banks to find out how they are going to buy the tax credits accrued for the facades bonus.

The answer is tragic. Both Banks confirm that they purchase credits for facade bonus interventions carried out but only if completed by 31 December 2021.

Renatino is really unfortunate, he has all the technical skills but does not know how to move to solve the fiscal aspects. Renatino loves his job but after seeing how much hair he has left on his head, the numerous thoughts, studying until late at night without holidays and after seeing how relaxed his client’s cousin ice cream engineer is, he wonders if in the end has not chosen a dimmer job … skillful, in the sense that sooner or later the light will be adjusted and it will arrive strong and clear!

Renatino is confident and waits.

NB: This is the fifth in a series of stories by Renatino the engineer, ironic but not too far from reality.