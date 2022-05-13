when to do it and to whom it belongs

Who gets the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine? When and where to do it? The Tuscany region tried to answer the questions relating to the second recall through the Councilor for Health Simone Bezzini: “I strongly recommend to those over 80 and to people with high frailty aged 60 or over to strengthen the anti -Covid. Especially in these weeks, in which obligations, prohibitions and restrictions are loosening and even the elderly are rightfully returning to social life “.

“Even if the impact on health facilities in terms of hospitalizations and the data on deaths are contained thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign – continues Bezzini – the virus still circulates with significant numbers of infections. With the fourth dose, the level of individual protection increases. a decisive leap forward. In countries where the fourth dose has been administered for some time, studies have been carried out, which have shown that in the elderly population the fourth dose vaccination determines a protection against severe forms of infection tripled compared to that conferred by the third dose “.

Fourth dose Covid vaccine, how to book and to whom it belongs

Over eighty:

People aged 60 or over, with high frailty motivated by concomitant / pre-existing pathologies:

When to take the fourth dose

four months after the third dose;

those who contracted Sars-CoV-2 infection after the third dose are excluded

“The vaccination campaign continues for everyone”

“The health authorities – underlines the Region – reiterate the importance of putting all subjects who have not yet received the third dose in maximum protection, as well as those who have never undergone the primary vaccination cycle. Administration is also underway. of the fourth doses to the guests of the RSA, managed by general practitioners, in agreement and integration with the ASL “.

“The administration of the fourth vaccine dose is strongly recommended – continues the Tuscany note – even to all subjects with marked impairment of the immune response for whom the administration of the fourth dose must be considered equivalent to the first booster dose, given that for them the primary vaccination course consists of three rather than two doses “.

It is the task of the Reference Centers of the specialized structures of the health companies to provide for the direct call of patients with the required requirements. Vaccination is carried out in hospital, in outpatient settings or in specialist centers. If the subject is being treated at extra-regional specialist centers or is in other particular conditions, he or she can contact the single regional number 800.556.060.