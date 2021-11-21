When to eat pasta for the heart, digest, sleep and high blood sugar? Incredible

To digest and sleep better, pasta should be eaten in the evening. It has a faster digestion than second dish proteins. Promotes the production of melatonin which is the hormone that regulates the sleep-wake rhythm. Cooked al dente and wholemeal also helps those with high blood sugar.

Does pasta help the heart?

Whole wheat is rich in fiber which can help reduce bad cholesterol. Prefer whole-grain products rich in fiber because they reduce the absorption of fats and increase the sense of satiety. In this way they help maintain a healthy weight. If you are overweight, the advice is to decrease the portions as these starchy foods have a high glycemic index. Consuming 80 grams of whole wheat a day reduces the risk of heart attack by 21%.

Does pasta promote digestion?

For this you have to be careful when cooking. That al dente facilitates it and helps to reduce the glycemic index of a meal and increases the sense of satiety. With this type of cooking, the starch is not completely gelatinized and therefore cannot be completely digested by enzymes. Digestion becomes slower, as does the absorption of glucose that makes up starch. Eventually you will have a lower glycemic index. That scald releases the starch in the cooking water, leaving the pasta with a sticky consistency.

Does pasta help you sleep better?

Eating it in the evening leads to better sleep. This was revealed by a study conducted in America. Pasta is a perfect ally against insomnia. By eating a nice plate of pasta it is possible to promote sleep, allowing you to fall asleep in sudden times. It is rich in B vitamins and tryptophan. These substances promote the relaxation of muscles and the nervous system. This is how serotonin is produced. This is why the body is more willing to sleep peacefully. But pay attention to what you eat. You need to prepare light pasta dishes that do not contain heavy seasonings.

Is pasta good for those with high blood sugar?

If consumed in the right quantities it does not cause the blood sugar level to rise too quickly. You have to be careful about the foods it goes with. Go for the non-white one to have better blood sugar control. Those who want to eat pasta and keep blood sugar at bay should prefer the following foods: