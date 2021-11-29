Health

When to eat spinach to lower the glycemic index? Here is the truth

Spinach is one of the most versatile and appreciated vegetables in the world, as well as one of the most symbolically important from a nutritional point of view, even if this “status” began relatively recently.

Spinach arrived in Europe approximately a millennium ago, originating in southwestern Asia, but only a couple of centuries ago its nutritional properties were also “discovered” in the West, although the Arab populations who introduced it to Europe already considered it a very important food.

Properties and contraindications

They are indissolubly conisderati of “beneficial” vegetables also thanks to the influence of Arm wrestling (Popeye) who has been “sponsoring” the enormous nutritional power of this vegetable since the 1940s, especially because of the iron. In reality, this mineral, although present in good quantities, is by no means as preponderant as we are used to thinking.

In fact, this legend comes from an error of the early twentieth century, during the drawing up of the first nutritional tables, where a zero too many was added to the word “iron”. In addition to this, the supply of the mineral turns out to be unusable for the most part by our body as a nutrient due to the chemical form.

However, spinach is very healthy: rich in water, protein and fiber, while the cholesterol content is totally absent. The content of potassium and vitamin K is good and the contribution of lutein, a substance particularly beneficial for the health of our eyes.

When to eat spinach to lower the glycemic index? Here is the truth

A recent research carried out in England has highlighted the properties of spinach to keep blood sugar at bay: a consumption, especially in the evening, of about a pound a day of spinach helps to keep the glycemic index low, but only if eaten raw. In fact, cooking is useful to make them more digestible but nullifies the supply of vitamins.

