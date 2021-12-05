when to eat them to lose weight, a revolutionary study – Libero Quotidiano

World

when to eat them to lose weight, a revolutionary study

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The holidays arrive, first Christmas and then the New Year’s revelry: in short, it arrives the toughest period ever for those who care about their line but he does not want to give up vices and pleasures. But here comes a new study, reported by Study Finds and relaunched by Dagospia, which accounts for a surprising discovery. In fact, there is a snack that can keep appetite and physical shape under control: prunes.

In fact, we read on Dagospia: “University of Liverpool researchers found that eating more plums helped a group of dieters better control their appetite, consume fewer calories, and even lose slightly more weight than those who choose other snacks. The test was conducted over a 12-week period. “

So the professor’s words Jason Halford, president of the European Association for the Study of Obesity: “These studies show that dried fruit can both cause a sense of satiety and be incorporated into the diet during weight management,” he remarked.

The plum impact study was in two stages. The first: a comparison between the reactions of the participants who ate prunes, raisins, or jelly-like candies during the experiment. Well, it has been found that those who eat plums generally consume fewer calories at the next lunch, as the dried fruit gives a sense of satiety.

Hence the second part, in which the researchers examined how much weight has been lost by individuals after completing a 12-week program. “They divided the volunteers into two groups, one who ate prunes as a daily snack and the other who only received guidance on healthy snacks but could choose what they wanted,” he explains. Dago. On average, it was found that those participating in the plum group lost 2 kilos compared to 1.5 kg in the other sample. And again, those who ate plums confirmed that it was easier to lose weight. In short, let’s throw ourselves headlong into plums …

