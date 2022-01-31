when to get the vaccine and how many doses





When to get the vaccine if you have Covid disease?

At the beginning, the Ministry of Health indicated a time interval of at least three months. Recently, however, these ranges have been revised, also on the basis of international indications. Now it says that the first vaccination after the disease can take place within 6 months and in any case no later than one year.

In the case, however, the disease arose within the next 14 days from the first vaccination, the Ministry recommends concludes as soon as possible and in any case within six months. In the United States, for example, the first vaccination is done immediately after recovery while in the United Kingdom there is an interval of 28 days from the first positive swab.

Three months’ interval unless there are special situations

On a practical level, therefore, a maximum interval of three months is maintained between the disease and the vaccine dose with the exception of special situations, like the increased health risk for the patient, for example in an immunocompromised state, or to allow a citizen to go to a foreign country for reasons of study or work in which the vaccine dose is mandatory: in these cases it is possible to anticipate the vaccine dose in those recovered from COVID in any case not earlier than 28 days from the positive swab. International surveillance data all agree on the safety of the vaccine dose at close range to infection.

Indicatively, therefore, we adhere to a table that describes situations relating to minors and those over 12 years of age.

VACCINES AND COVID: HOW LONG DOES IT HAVE TO PASS FOR A UNDER 12 YEARS?

In the case of younger children, the interval between the disease and the first dose is 3 to 11 months but it is preferable to undergo within 6 months and the recall is not made. Otherwise, if the disease came a year earlier or a longer time, the inter vaccination remains the same with first and second dose.

In case the disease developed more than two weeks after the first vaccine, the recall is no longer expected while if it occurs within 14 days there second dose should be given as soon as possible (depending on the state of light of the minor) within six months of the illness. The third dose is not currently provided for this age group.

VACCINES AND COVID: HOW LONG DOES IT HAVE TO PASS FOR THOSE OVER 12 YEARS OLD?

In the case of individuals over 12 years of age, the first dose of vaccine within an interval between 3 months and 11 months from the disease and then the booster after at least 120 days from the first vaccination.

If the disease has occurred for more than a year, the vaccination cycle is complete with the three doses at standard time intervals (21/28 days for the second dose and 120 days for the booster)

If the disease occurs after the first dose is distinguished between infection 14 days after the first vaccine, you do the booster after at least 120 days, if the infusion comes within 14 days the second dose is recovered as soon as possible and in any case within 6 months of the illness, e so does the third dose after at least 120 days.

In case the infection started after the first two doses the dose booster it must be done later at least 120 days after infection.

VACCINATIONS ALSO FOR THOSE IN SELF-SURVEILLANCE AND FOR STUDENTS IN SURVEILLANCE

On a more general level, vaccination can be done to those who have no health measures, to those in self-surveillance and to children under surveillance with double buffers T0 and T5 (as long as they are asymptomatic). It should not be done if the person is in quarantine or in solitary confinement.

Let’s remember the difference between the different situations:

Quarantine (contact): health measure for which it is mandatory to stay at home and which is implemented to a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a COVID-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases.

Isolation (established case): health measure for which it is mandatory to stay at home, to separate as much as possible the people affected by COVID-19 from the healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period.

Self-monitoring (contact): high risk contact with confirmed case in subject cured / vaccinated with two doses of less than 120 days with obligation to wear FFP2 masks until the tenth day following the last exposure to the COVID-19 positive subject. School contacts, to date, follow their own regulations according to the level of education.

T0-T5 monitoring (contact): In primary school, in the presence of 1 confirmed case in the same class, surveillance is carried out with a rapid or molecular antigen test to be carried out as soon as possible (T0) from the moment in which the positive case is informed and to be repeated after five days (T5 ). The child in this situation, to access the vaccination center, must have already carried out, with negative results, at least the T0 swab.



