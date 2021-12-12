when to go and what to do

Via the digital terrestrial Switch off: change the signal format and you need to perform some operations, the roll out begins shortly.

Switch off digital terrestrial, there is the calendar definitive of what is the procedure that will lead to the most modern and innovative DVB T2 coding channel and to the mpeg-4 video format. This will obviously affect all twenty regions of Italy and the transition to the new standard has already happened in particular in Sardinia.

Here you will need to re-tune your television or the decoder that may be connected to it. A process necessary to be able to watch TV channels, including those of Rai. The digital terrestrial switch off will be completed by March 2022 and then in two specific areas.

These are 2 and 3, which correspond with Northern Italy up to Emilia-Romagna. Below is the calendar that will cover the steps to follow for the digital switch off of the terrestrial.

Switch off digital terrestrial, since when you start

3 – 7 January 2022: Valle D’Aosta

10 – 18 January 2022: Western Piedmont (Turin, Cuneo and related provinces, Langhe and Roero – part of the province of AT)

January 19, 2022: Piedmontese side of the Ligurian Apennines (Part of the province of AL), Val Tidone (part of the province of PC)

20 January – 9 February 2022: Biella Alps, Valsesia, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vergante (part of the provinces of: VB, VC, BI, NO): Sondrio and province, Lombardy Alps and Pre-Alps (Part of the provinces of: VA, CO, BG, LC, BS), Venetian shore of Lake Garda (Part of the province of VR)

10 – 14 February 2022: Bolzano and its province

15 – 23 February 2022: Trento and its province

24 – 28 February 2022: Belluno and its province and Vicentine Prealps (part of the province of VI) and Treviso Prealps (part of the province of TV)

1 March: Pordenone mountains, Carnia, Canal del Ferro – Valcanale (Part of the province of: UD and PN)

2 – 4 March 2022: Upper Emilia-Romagna Apennines and Middle Apennines Forlì Cesenate (part of the provinces of: PR, RE. MO. BO. RA. FC)

7 – 11 March 2022: Monferrato (part of the provinces of: AT, AL) Pianura Padano Veneta and Friulana (part of the provinces of: TO, BI, VC, NO, AL, PV, MI, VA, CR, MB, CO, BG, LC, BS, LO, MN, PC, PR, VR, RE, MO, BO, FE. FC. RA, RO. PD, VI, TV. VE, PN. UD, GO, TS)

14 March 2022: Upper Apennines Forlivese and Cesenate (part of the province of FC), Rimini and its province

The road map which will concern technological change for Central and Southern Italy will also be announced soon.