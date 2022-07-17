when too much treatment does more harm than good

Aggressive end-of-life care remains prevalent.

One of the authors recounted that she has encountered patients who were treated for many years, and did not know that their cancer was curable. Photo: Shutterstock.

Although clinical guidelines advise against intensive or invasive care when end of lifereports reveal that more than half of women with cancer terminal ovary receive at least one aggressive intervention.

The results revealed in a study published in JCO Oncology Practice, indicate that the treatments are not related to a better quality of life for these terminal patients.

“We have good evidence that the types of intensive care at end of life discussed in this article are generally associated with lower quality of life for patients, worse bereavement outcomes for their families, and even shorter survival,” said lead author Megan A. Mullins, MD, MPH , a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US “This suggests there is a disconnect between what people think aggressive care might do and what it is doing.”

During his study, on attention to the end of lifeDr. Mullins and colleagues analyzed SEER-Medicare data on 6,288 women with cancer of ovary who died between 2016 and 2020.

Among the results, they found that 51% of these women received some type of aggressive care against cancer. The most frequent types of violence were not admitting them to a hospital with palliative care (28.9%), receiving an invasive procedure (20.7%) and admitting them to an intensive care unit (18.6%).

It is important to point out, in the opinion of Dr. Mullins, that since palliative care was officially recognized as a specialty in 2006, and since then there has been a growing trend for the earlier integration of these and the reduction of the aggressiveness of care to end of life; both the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the National Quality Form have standards that discourage aggressive care end of life.

“But there are a lot of complicating factors that I think make it difficult to move the needle in this area. On the one hand, particularly with the cancer ovary, women tend to have recurrences. I have spoken with doctors who helped their patients through a difficult time; They recovered and did well. You don’t know for sure if that will happen again if you try something else. Forecasting is not an exact science,” she pointed out.

Furthermore, the conversations about the end of life they can be challenging conversations. “Nobody wants to take away their patients’ hope, but there’s evidence to show that these conversations don’t really take away from patients’ hope, it’s a misconception,” Dr. Mullins observed.

“It’s challenging. In America, we don’t like to talk about death and dying. But I think having these conversations earlier and more often can help make them a more natural part of care,” she said.

For her part, Dr. Brittany A. Davidson, a gynecologic oncologist at Duke Health in Durham, United States, who wrote an accompanying editorial, acknowledged that the end of life it can be riddled with fear, anxiety, and many emotions.

But in his practice, he found that helping patients and their families work through the ups and downs of their cancer it is one of the most rewarding aspects of her career as a doctor. “We want to help patients and their families make these transitions as seamless as possible,” she explained.

As an advocate for communication skills training for physicians in general, Dr. Davidson commented that physicians can learn to identify signs that patients are ready to discuss their care by end of life.

“Those cues will help us facilitate conversations sooner rather than later so we don’t have to wait until the end,” he said, adding: “What are these conversations about? It varies depending on where the patient is in their trajectory of cancer. In a patient with cancer ovarian or cancer recurrent uterus, this might start with making sure the patient understands that while her cancer it’s treatable, it’s very unlikely to be curable.

He clarified that during his professional career he has met patients who were treated for many years, and did not know that their cancer it was curable. So he wondered, “How many missed opportunities have we missed?

He indicated that the conversation between doctors, patients and family members should be about the goals of treatment. What is important to the patient? “Are there events they want to be present for? Symptoms they want to avoid? Some patients really want to know what it will be like to die. I try to keep up with the patient. Ask what kind of information is helpful to them. Is it numbers? Is it symptoms? It really is different for everyone,” shared Dr. Davidson.

Although Dr. Mullins’ research and Dr. Davidson’s editorial suggest there is room for improvement in achieving goal-concordant care in gynecologic malignancies, Dr. Davidson suspects that these patients may better than patients with other types of cancerbased on his own anecdotal observations.

“One of the unique things about oncology gynecology is that we have an incredible longitudinal relationship with our patients: we’re not just their surgeons, we’re their oncologists. In other solid tumors, care is fractionalized.

“That’s one of the reasons I love the oncology gynecological. I have the opportunity to meet my patients through all the stages they experience as part of their cancer. I’d like to think that gives me a better opportunity to get to know them and help them recognize the value of palliative care,” Dr. Mullins concluded.

