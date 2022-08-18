When ‘Twilight’ Rejected Taylor Swift: “No One Is Going To Process Anything” – CINEMABLEND

The singer was a big fan of the love story of Bella and Edward, but her wish could not be fulfilled.

the saga Twilight began its journey on the big screen in 2008. At that time, Stephenie Meyer’s books had been sweeping for some time and among the thousands and thousands of fans of the love story of the human Beautiful swan and the vampire Edward Cullen was Taylor Swift. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson gave life to the leading couple and Catherine Hardwicke was placed behind the cameras of Twilight. Looking ahead to its sequel there was a change: Chris Weitz became the director of new Moon and the director has revealed that the singer wanted to appear in the film, but had to reject it.

“Taylor Swift was a huge fan of Twilight and Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie. Not because of you, but because she’s a huge fan of Twilight. She could be someone in a coffee shop or at dinner or wherever, but she wants to be in this movie.“, Weitz has told in the podcast The Twilight Effect.

Although the singer was very interested in making only a cameo, Weitz has explained that he had to say no because then the public’s attention would be distanced from the story of the film.

Bella, vampire slayer and persecuted by the FBI. The original ‘Twilight’ script was nothing like the book

As the director explained:

The hardest thing for me was that the moment Taylor Swift was on the screen, for five minutes, no one was going to be able to process anything.

Can you imagine Swift in new Moon? The truth is that the singer would not have been the first cameo in the saga, since the writer of the books appears briefly in Twilight. However, as Weitz states, the singer’s popularity was such at the time that she would have commanded all the attention. What she could have done is participate in the soundtrack of the film, which featured themes from Publishers, muse, Death Cab For Cutie, The Killers, Lykke Li Y thom yorke.

Weitz was only placed behind the New Moon cameras, because in Eclipse it was David Slade who brought the film to the big screen. Subsequently, for Breaking Dawn: Part 1 Y Dawn Part 2 Bill Condon was chosen to direct the outcome of the love story of Bella and Edward. The franchise raised, in total, more than three billion dollars all over the world.

