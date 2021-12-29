When UFOs were sighted in Masone – Cronaca

With the nose upwards, in the immediate countryside that announces the city, enveloped by the December frost. And in the sky, a mysterious luminous object, which is observed by the police. An episode to Steven Spielberg or to the X-Files with Mulder and Scully, of which we found traces in the documentation of the Reggio Emilia group of the National UFO Center (Cun), which carried out an investigation into the incident in the days immediately following the events. The files were made available by Lorenzo Bartoli. It is December 29th 1978, 5 am. The scenario is Masone, at the point where the Via Emilia crosses the road that leads to Roncadella. From…

With the nose upwards, in the immediate countryside that announces the city, enveloped by the December frost. And in the sky, a mysterious luminous object, which is observed by the police. An episode to Steven Spielberg or to the X-Files with Mulder and Scully, of which we found traces in the documentation of the Reggio Emilia group of the National UFO Center (Cun), which carried out an investigation into the incident in the days immediately following the events. The files were made available by Lorenzo Bartoli. It is December 29th 1978, 5 am. The scenario is Masone, at the point where the Via Emilia crosses the road that leads to Roncadella. From there a carabinieri car is passing by. The patrol notices a bright object in the sky. The phenomenon appears as “a triangular shape, sometimes varying up to almost rounded, characterized in the upper part by a dazzling and intermittent red light. In the lower part, white in color, with a size of about a quarter of a moon”. Other police patrols arrive at the site, documenting what is happening with the camera. The images are still available. Time passes, as traffic intensifies the area comes alive with people. The unusual phenomenon continues until 7 am, finding other witnesses: carabinieri and Polstrada agents, many motorists, some residents, the passengers of the line 2 bus that connects Rubiera to Reggio. Then, everything dissolves into the clearing cloudy sky. But the echo continues: “Carabiniere photographs Ufo”, “The whole city talks about UFOs”, is the title of Carlino. Meanwhile, the newspapers report that on the same day, in Abruzzo, a luminous sphere would have “driven a power plant crazy”. UFO enthusiasts wonder if the events can be connected. The clamor seems to die down, but the periodical “TuttoReggio” relaunches the fact. And the photos taken by law enforcement in the meantime come from development. They show a luminous phenomenon with uncertain outlines. “The camera had no telephoto lens, so I used various aperture times. And to avoid extraneous lights like those of cars, I went to the fields to get them. I was present in the darkroom at the time of development,” says one agents to Alberto Lazzaro, investigator of the Cun. “A photo shows a fireball with a kind of trail, apparently rotating. We note a hypothetical movement of the object, perhaps tripled. In reality, more than a displacement, it is likely the reflection effect on the lens of the camera “, adds the expert, as the documentation reports. In that period in the Reggio area there were various reports of luminous objects, from the Lower to the Apennines. Including the controversial episode of Villa Aiola, witnessed by the director Pier Carpi, when an inexplicable glow was noticed in the meadows near the social dairy. Suggestions due to the film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind”? Maybe. However, Masone’s case seems to have its own specificity thanks to the photographic documentation, the number of witnesses and the presence of the police. And many years later it seems to retain an aura of mystery that winks at the stars.

Massimo Tassi