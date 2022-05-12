When Vin Diesel takes a big hit of pressure from Jérôme Le Banner

Definitely filming with Vin Diesel is hectic. The Californian actor is known to have already hooked up with Dwayne Johnson and during the making of the film Babylon AD by Mathieu Kassovitz released in 2008, he also got confused with Jérôme Le Banner who put pressure on him to crop it.

“My little brother Dwayne. As you know, my children call you Uncle Dwayne. There isn’t a party where they don’t send you all their best wishes the time has come. The legacy awaits us. I told you years ago that I was going to keep the promise I made to Pablo. I promised we would make the best finale of Fast and it’s the 10th. I say it out of love but… you have to come back, don’t leave the franchise, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you will rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.” has just declared Vin Diesel to try to ease tensions with Dwayne Johnson and to convince him in vain to participate in Fast and Furious 10. The interpreter of Dominic “Dom” Toretto in the saga has also alienated Jérôme Le Banner a few years ago during a shoot.

You break my dream, Jérôme Le Banner gets annoyed!

“I had a scene with Vin Diesel and he didn’t want to practice. After several days waiting for him at the gym, I decide to go see him in his dressing room and I yell at him. The next morning, the guy comes and it goes really well. On that, I break my knee and the shooting is suspended ” confided Jérôme Le Banner on this anecdote in an interview in 2015 with Street Press. “When I come back to the set in Bratislava, the guy refuses to shoot the end of the scene. Neither one nor two, I go back to his trailer and I shake him: “Fuck you!” Me when I was a kid, I dreamed of making action films and now you are breaking my dream. You tomorrow, when you shave your head, you won’t give a shit about this movie. But you broke my dream. » he then described before concluding, “You were talking to me about fighting but it’s nothing, you’re a zeub so ciao. It’s midnight when I leave his dressing room and there Robert, Vin Diesel’s skull double, calls me. He says to me “Vince is ok, you can come back”. We returned to the stage in barely 3 hours”.