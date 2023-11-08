When was Oviedo’s last starting game and where did it play?

It was the last tournament, in a 2–0 win over Central Córdoba (SE), in which he was injured after scoring a goal. He worked to the right, where DT Rousseau would place him on Monday.

To miguel angel russo They have one more training session left to define the touring team on Monday Central BarracksBut knowing this makes things seem more or less clear Fabricio Oviedo He has all the tickets purchased for replacement of the injured Maximiliano Lovera, There are some reasons to think why the coaches would lean toward him. One of them is that the last two games in which he started, he played in the same position as he will on Monday. All that remains is confirmation, which will be announced when the list of concentrations is reported Facundo Melo Something to keep in mind, although everything indicates they’ll be playing it safe for a few more days.

something strange must be happening Rasho Confirm the team in the preview as this has never happened so far, but the speculation is that Oviedo is the one who has the best chances of getting into the team, based on what happened in previous games.

There is also an important precedent, although a little behind the times. Was On the 24th of the last tournament, when the rookie defeated Central Córdoba (SE) 2–0, a ​​match in which Oviedo scored a goal (in that game he was injured and had to leave)., before this, Oviedo He was also a starter (against Estudiantes) and his performance was not good, but Rasho Confirmed it. He worked both games, lying on his right side, in the same position he is expected to play in on Monday. And On both occasions he was in that three-quarter area with Ignacio Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz.,

Oviedo2LV.jpg After converting and putting Central on the scoreboard, Oviedo is greeted by Russo. He had to leave the field immediately. Leonardo Vincenti/The Capital

But also, the coach used Oviedo Every time, in the middle of the game, he had to change both Lovera like campaz in this league cup, without moving forward, Oviedo was the person chosen to jump onto the playing field at halftime argentino juniorsafter Lovera I couldn’t continue.

But what was said was said in many other meetings Oviedo Selected. It happened in the Classic against Newell’s (he entered for Campas), against Huracán (for Tomás O’Connor), against Instituto (also for the Colombian) and in the aforementioned match with Argentinos Juniors.,

And Mallow? Theoretically it will be protected because the idea is not to risk it, but the final decision will be made by the coaching staff after training this Sunday morning. The Uruguayan returns after being ruled out due to a bug attack father figure And it’s not 100 percent. Of course, Monday’s game is considered important, but the idea is to give full strength in the match against River.

MalloSSM.jpg Facundo Melo would be left out of the team again. He is hopeful that he will be fully recovered for the match against Rivers. Sebastian Suarez Mekia/The Capital

Thus, probable Central to visit barracks This will happen with: George Braun; Damien Martínez, Juan Cruz Comar, Carlos Quintana and Alan Rodríguez; Kevin Ortiz and Tomas O’Connor; Fabricio Oviedo, Ignacio Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz; Tobias Cervera,