When watering succulents you must absolutely avoid this mistake

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
When we think of succulents we immediately imagine that type that does not need particular attention: although it is so, beware of this error.

When we want to recommend a plant to someone who wants to try their hand at the land without having special skills but bad experiences, the first thing we recommend is the fat plant. Their ease with regard to the attention to be paid to them is undisputed, but this does not mean that there are no rules to follow.

Succulents are simple but need specific care. (Source: Adobe Stock)

There are really few tips for a succulent plant but if observed, they will guarantee a long and healthy life, read on and find out all the details.

Succulents are simple to maintain, but there’s a mistake we all make

It might not seem like it, but the questions that gravitate around this type of plant are different: from how often they should be watered to what to do to keep them strong and healthy.
It is true that succulent and succulent plants do not need large doses of water but this does not mean that they must be left completely dry, they need ad hoc care.

plant
Here’s the mistake we all make with succulents. (Source: Adobe Stock)

  • How much water: let’s say that there is no universal rule, you have to train the eye, especially at the beginning. Careful observation is the winning weapon for treating these plants and you will know how to regulate yourself by touching and noting the dryness of the soil.
    The basic rule is just this: give your succulent water only when you feel that the topsoil is completely dry, basically it happens every 20 days, but there are variants to consider such as theenvironment and the season.
    If there is not a lot of soil you will have to increase the doses of water, otherwise you can manage the watering in more dilated times. Attention to the roots, with an excessive dose of water they could rot, it is important that the pot has one draining layer and a hole inside.

  • How to water: you do not have to pour the water into the jar but follow a specific procedure: you can use the method with the syringe without needle or through one sprinkle that vaporizes water on the plant and on the soil. Or even with the shower or tub method, just immerse the jar for a few minutes in water and once removed let the extra water drain.
