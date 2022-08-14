“When we are physically short, when we miss sequences, we get annoyed”

First successful at the Park for the PSG of Christophe Galtier. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

The Parisian coach notably returned to the attitude of Kylian Mbappé after the card against Montpellier (5-2) on Saturday, at the Parc des Princes.

Penalties : “For this match, the planned things were respected on the ground, with Kylian (Mbappé) in 1 and “Ney”, in 2. Kylian shot first, the goalkeeper (Jonas Omlin) stopped him. It was therefore logical that the second shooter, “Ney”, took the second. The order was respected.»

Montpellier’s two goals : “Annoyed? It’s not the right term… I felt it coming, I felt that the team had a shot less well. We train while it is very hot and the players are not yet at 100% of their abilities. As long as we exerted a lot of pressure, a very big reaction to the loss of the ball, Montpellier had no chance. As soon as there was a little relaxation, less effort, and it’s linked to fatigue, the heat, it gave possibilities. It’s never pleasant but this kind of match also gives material to work on and correct. Overall, I am nevertheless satisfied with the performance of the team, which created a lot of situations, which scored. It’s a great victory in my eyes. When is less compact, it always gives possibilities to the adversary. But it’s linked to the state of form of each other and the heat it’s doing at the moment.”

The attitude of Kylian Mbappé, appeared annoyed : “It’s related to the game. Kylian hasn’t played for 30 minutes during the Japan tour three weeks ago. Automatically, he is physically out of shape with respect to his partners. It’s a competitive player profile, who always wants to do things right. There is what we think we can do and the reality of things. He had to find his marks, his movements, find his technical accuracy. As the game progressed, it got better. It was very interesting. And then there was fatigue, like for the rest of the team. I had initially decided to replace him when the score would be acquired. I didn’t want to take the risk of pushing him too far, when he is in a bit of a preparation period. He’s a sprinter, someone with a lot of energy. I made him play more than I expected because he wanted to get into the competition. He played more than expected, but it was important. (…) We saw him stop his races? A race ! (…) Simply, they are very high level players, with personality and character. Everyone has their own way of expressing it and you all have your own way of commenting on each other’s attitudes, it’s part of your job. I saw this run, at the end of the first period, he actually stopped. He would have liked to receive the ball from Vitinha, who discovered Kylian and had a partner in a better position. He was behind in the collective preparation for the game due to his suspension from the Champions Trophy. I had to save time in order to find other associations on an offensive level. He was then thwarted by a little pain in the adductor. Obviously, he is physically short. And when that’s the case, when we miss sequences, when we think we’re going to receive the ball, we get annoyed. And it is even faster the case when you are a little physically short. That’s why I made the decision to take him as far as possible by making sure he didn’t go all the way to take too much risk..”

Hugo Ekitike, entered two minutes from the end : “It was his first appearance. In fact, I thought there was more time than that… It was his first at the Parc des Princes. He’s a rookie. Those who have returned are new. It is important that he takes his bearings and that they take part in this very fine victory. He obviously cannot be satisfied with the two or three minutes he has played, he will ask for more. It was a wink for him, to integrate it at home.”

I brought Neymar out to get the crowd’s ovation Christophe Galtier

Leo Paredes : “I can’t bring everyone in. Leandro’s situation is not the same as that of Mauro (Icardi). He is in demand, I know (we are talking about advanced contacts with Juve, editor’s note). He is with us, he played in preparation and in all the matches. I brought him in because Vitinha had just taken a yellow and I didn’t want it to go any further. He had made a good comeback in Clermont. So I thought it logical that he would come back. As for what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, I don’t know. This is the case in all clubs, and even more in the big clubs, there is a lot of speculation, we talk about a lot of things… I know that Leandro wants to have a lot of playing time. very good player. There’s competition, but he’s always been in great spirits every time he’s come in and very effective for the team..”

Neymar Jr : “Why did you let him out? To get the public’s ovation. If I want to keep it this summer? There is what was said in the off-season, no doubt linked to the previous season, and I refrain from commenting on that. Since the 4, it is in any case irreproachable. He behaves well. He arrived ready. He prepared well beforehand. He performs very well in all matches. He is happy in the game, he plays for his partners, he is opportunistic in scoring goals and he works well for the team, which is necessary in this system. I have nothing to complain about. Let him continue like this. As for knowing what will happen between now and the end of the transfer window, nobody knows. But if there is everything that has been said and written, there is above all what I have seen on a daily basis since the 4th of July. At the club, everyone is satisfied with their investment and their services. What I told him at the start? That he had to work for the team and perform well. He’s a talented, world-class player, surely one of the top 10 in the world. When he is physically and mentally well, when he works for the team, he performs very well. There has to be a balance in this system for our two communities. So far, he is responding. I simply told him that there is a requirement on the defensive level, to be in reaction to the loss of the ball. Afterwards, on a collective level, “Ney” has always known how to play with his partners. He knows how to shine individually but also collectively.”

Statements taken at a press conference