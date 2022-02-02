When we are sick with a cough and a stuffy nose, here’s how we could sleep well and find sleep again thanks to grandmothers’ remedies

When we are influenced, we wish more than anything else to be able to rest well. Cold, stuffy nose, cough can haunt our sleep. With some simple indications we could be able to rediscover the beneficial effects of a restful night.

So let’s see some useful remedies to sleep better with the bad company of the flu.

Liquid and not abundant meals

The grandmothers recommended the classic chicken broth but if it was not to our liking, there would be some valid alternatives. The meal does not have to be very caloric because it would make digestion difficult and more difficult to fall asleep. Prefer hot soups with the addition of carbohydrates, for example, a well-cooked pasta. As explained, in fact, carbohydrates with a high glycemic content would have the effect of inducing sleep. The supply of water is essential during flu states, therefore, we abound with herbal teas and infusions. An herbal tea or a decoction of ginger, for example, are excellent both for gastrointestinal forms and for coughs and colds. In fact, ginger boasts antipyretic, anti-inflammatory and relaxing properties.

The bedroom temperature

When we are sick with cough and stuffy nose, it is recommended to keep the bedroom temperature at 19 °. Furthermore, it would be desirable not to create a climate that is too dry because it would make the respiratory tract poorly hydrated and consequently increase coughing. Better to keep a fair amount of humidity with a bowl full of water on the bedside table or the clothes hanging in the bedroom.

The sponging

If we were unable to sleep due to fever, we could prepare a sponge washcloth and a bowl full of water next to the bed. We will apply the wet and wrung wipe on the thermoregulation areas such as the forehead, neck or groin crease.

The trick of the socks

A folk remedy prescribes wearing light socks soaked in ice water and then covering them with heavy socks. This grandparent’s remedy would help the lymphatic system and the elimination of toxins. Of course, there is no scientific proof that proves its effectiveness but it is a solution that has always been adopted by our ancestors.

Raise the mattress

Sleeping lying down when you have a cold produces considerable pressure on the sinuses and consequently poor sleep quality. In addition to the classic double pillow under the head, we can use a rolled towel to place under the mattress.

When we are sick with a cough and a stuffy nose, here’s how we could sleep well and find sleep again thanks to grandmothers’ remedies

Finally, the essential oils. To amplify the benefits of the bowl filled with water next to the bedside table, we can pour a few drops of essential oil into it. Among the most suitable we find eucalyptus, thyme, pine, mountain pine but also lavender for a relaxing effect. As an alternative to the basin we can use an essence nebulizer.

Deepening

