One of the biggest hassles or concerns related to colonoscopy is preparation. Alas it is also one of the reasons why it often fails to meet the prevention exam. The preparation is often experienced badly by patients because it prevents the normal routine at least the day before. Traditional preparation starts three days earlier with a slag-free diet. That is, we must not eat whole foods, fruits, vegetables, legumes. The day before the exam, you need to stay light for lunch and dinner and take only liquids. On the day of the exam you have to fast and stop drinking water for two hours of the exam. The evening before, the laxative liquid must be taken in one time or in two moments with the second dose to drink on the morning of the exam. Well there is an alternative to this annoying practice but not everyone can request it.

When we have to prepare for colon cancer prevention colonoscopy, few know that there would be an alternative to the laxative drink

The colon wash method is now widespread, which has some advantages such as carrying out intestinal cleansing on the day of the examination. The evening before, a mild laxative should be taken on prescription to soften the stool. On the morning of the exam, the colon wash is performed which lasts about three quarters of an hour.

What is the colon wash, also called hydrocoloncleaning

The patient is made to lie on his side or on his stomach. Then the operator inserts a cannula with two tubes into the patient’s rectum: with one the water is let in, while with the second the fecal material and the water used are removed. In the meantime, the operator with an abdominal massage facilitates the detachment and fragmentation of the stools. The colon wash guarantees optimal bowel cleansing within 45 minutes, especially suitable for the following colonoscopy.

Who cannot prepare through colon hydrolysis?

As reported by the Humanitas website, in some cases this practice is not recommended, for example:

those suffering from certain heart diseases;

those suffering from aneurysms;

patients with liver cirrhosis;

who has abdominal hernias;

in cases of renal insufficiency;

those suffering from chronic intestinal diseases in the acute phase.

Why colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a diagnostic test that explores the internal parts of the colon to find lesions, tumors or occlusions. During the examination, medical staff are allowed to remove small polyps to be sent to more in-depth examinations such as biopsy.

When we have to prepare for a preventive colonoscopy, we can count on a valid alternative to the laxative drink.

Recommended reading

In addition to dementia and Alzheimer’s, this popular drug could have positive effects against colorectal cancer