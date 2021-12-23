‘When we met again after three years I cried with joy’

The Oscar-winning actress admitted that she could not contain the emotion of seeing the friend to whom she is linked by a deep and long friendship

In the ranking of the most popular stars of 2021, Kate Winslet certainly occupies a leading position. The protagonist and producer of one of the most prominent serial products of the season, “Mare of Easttown”, admitted in an interview with “The Guardian” that she cried with joy at seeing the actor and longtime friend. Leonardo Dicaprio , an unstoppable cry that accompanied the meeting between the two Oscars which took place after three years, spent far away due to mutual commitments but above all due to the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP).

Kate Winslet’s frankness does not surprise fans of the British actress, loved by the public and by professionals for the spontaneity of her statements and for her personality, authentic and sincere. L’ friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio , with which she divided the set into memorable productions such as “Titanic” and “Revolutionary Road”, is perhaps the most prominent aspect of the actress’s private life that normally cares a lot about her privacy. In her latest interview, Winslet makes no secret of having cried nonstop at the sight of the friend she has been linked with, she says, since the middle of her age. “We haven’t been able to leave our countries,” explains the actress, and the reference is to the pandemic that has alienated people for a long time. “Like many other people who have friends all over the world, we have suffered from each other’s lack due to Covid. He’s my friend, one of my best friends . We are linked for life ”.

“Murder in Easttown”, among the best products of the year

In the interview Kate Winslet returns to the extraordinary impact of “Murder in Easttown”, The crime miniseries nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes in two prestigious categories, Best Drama Miniseries and Best Actress for a Miniseries – the latest nomination closely concerns the forty-six-year-old performer, who has already won the Emmy Award for Best Lead in an Anthological or Limited Series.

Given the reception of the series, praised by critics and appreciated by the public, Kate Winslet reiterates that she has not yet resolved her doubts about the possibility of returning to the set for a new season as detective Marianne “Mare” Sheehan. “If there were to be a second season, it would be about the atrocities in the police force, here and in America. One hundred percent ”, explains the actress who explains that at the moment there are too many people who have no voice. According to the actress, it is up to everyone, even those who work in her sector, to transform what is being told into something that has a very specific meaning.