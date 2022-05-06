In the evening, we can’t wait to go to sleep to rest our body. After a tiring day that forced us, perhaps, to stand for many hours, we feel the need to restore ourselves. The desire is to recharge the body, so that it is operational for the new day.

Hoping that sleep is not disturbed by various disorders or by our behaviors that could compromise it. Instead, it happens, unfortunately not a few, a strange thing. Because when we wake up with already tired, heavy and aching legs it is not normal. And we would do well to try to understand the causes.

In particular, women are the most affected by this symptom

Getting out of bed and already having tired legs is annoying and, for some, painful. The day starts uphill and we struggle to move with ease. If, the night before, we did intense physical activity, perhaps to lose weight, then, in all likelihood, this is the reason. Maybe, we went for an evening run exaggerating and if the body is not used to it, it will make us pay for it the next day.

Humanitas specialists also explain this. We need not worry, but devote ourselves to a common sense remedy. That is, let our legs rest, perhaps with cold water packs.

If the legs were tired, heavy, even with cramps, as the Humanitas doctors underline, it could be due to venous insufficiency. In this case, we should not only move our legs to promote circulation, but other remedies as well. Keep your legs elevated while resting, drink plenty of fluids, eat fruits and vegetables, take potassium, and avoid excessive heat.

When we wake up with already tired, heavy and aching legs, they could be the symptoms of some pathologies that we absolutely should not neglect

You can also massage the leg or, alternatively, use special graduated compression elastic stockings. The recurring symptom is usually linked to a problem with peripheral blood circulation. Tired legs are also common during pregnancy, on hot or humid days, or after drinking alcohol. Needless to say, in this last case, we will have to moderate its use.

As listed by Humanitas specialists, tired and heavy legs are often associated with specific pathologies. Among these, for example, herniated disc, renal failure, thrombophlebitis, varicose veins.

Do I always have to go to the doctor? After a trauma or contusion it is better to go to the emergency room. If both legs are swollen, with pain in the feet, it is better to consult the specialist: angiologist, phlebologist, vascular surgeon.

In any case, if the ailment, associated with pain, arose suddenly, lasts more than three days, then we go to the doctor. Even more so, with fever, sharp pains and inability to move the leg.

Recommended reading

If at night we wake up at 3 or always at the same time there is a reason that should not be underestimated but these are the remedies to avoid creating problems for our health.