When, what time and by what TV and streaming channel to watch the fight in Central America LIVE today

“Chocolatito” González and Julio César Martínez will star today in one of the most seductive fights of the moment. Find out here the date, time and TV channel to see the fight LIVE and DIRECT in Central America.

This Saturday, Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (50-3) will seek to leave Nicaragua and Central America once again at the top of international boxing when they face the Mexican Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez (18-1). In principle, the pinolero’s rival was going to be Juan Francisco Estrada, thus completing the trilogy of fights between the two. But the “Rooster” tested positive for Covid-19 and was replaced by his countryman, Martínez.

It will undoubtedly be a special evening for “Chocolatito”, since it will mark his return to the ring following split decision loss to Estrada in March of last year, who was proclaimed WBC and WBA unified champion. As Martínez, the WBC flyweight monarch, went in his place, he had to go up to 115 pounds for the first time so that the fight could be framed in the super feather category and the WBC diamond belt was put into play. But due to the problems that “El Rey” had in the balance, there will be no title at stake.

Problems at the weigh-in: is the fight in danger?

Román González marked 114.7 pounds on the scale, surpassing it without problems. But that was not the case with Julio César Martínez. when it was his turn registered 117, exceeding two pounds of the allowed. He was then granted a second attempt two hours later, in which he dipped but not far enough: he weighed in at 116.4.

That’s the way it is, “The King” will pay the fine with 20% of his purse: one half will go to the Nicaraguan and the other to the California Athletic Commission. In addition, after negotiations between both parties, an agreement was reached: the fight would take place only if Martínez did not exceed 126.5 pounds at your weigh-in this morning. And he complied, leaving a record of 122.8.

“Chocolatito” Gonzalez vs. “El Rey” Martínez: day, time, TV channel and streaming to see the fight in Central America

The fight between “Chocolatito” González and “Rey” Martínez will take place today, saturday march 5on the Pechanga Sand of San Diego, California, and can be seen LIVE throughout the region by ESPN2 and Star+ . The evening, whose billboard was organized by MatchRoom Boxingwill begin at 7:30 PM from Nicaragua and Central America (8:30 p.m. Panama), although the stellar combat would take place from 10:30 p.m. (11:30 p.m. Panama).

The complete billboard:

Roman Gonzalez vs. Julio Cesar Martinez | super flyweight

Angel Iron vs. Juan Carlos Burgos | For NABO WBA lightweight title

Marc Castro vs. July Wood | Light weight

Mauricio Lara vs. emilio sanchez | Featherweight

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. | For the WBA Intercontinental super-welterweight title

Diego Pacheco vs. Genc Plana | super middleweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Jessica Juarez | Featherweight

Anthony Christopher Herrera vs. Jose Toribio | Bantamweight