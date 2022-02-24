When, where and at what time can you see the ceremony live – Metro Ecuador

The SAG Awards, or Screen Actors Guild Awards, will reach their 28th edition this weekend, in which the best of television and cinema in the United States will be awarded, prior to the Oscar Awards, scheduled for 27 of March.

At the cinema, House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the pack of contenders with three nominations each, while on television ted lasso and Succession earned five nominations each, followed by The Morning Show with four nominations, including its stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.

But to enjoy these awards well, we leave you everything you need to know to follow them.

When are the SAG Awards 2022?

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 27. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at one of Hollywood’s most used awards venues, The Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica.

What time does the 2022 SAG Awards start?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 27 beginning at 8 pm EST.

How can I watch the 2022 SAG Awards live?

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on both TNT and TBS. The ceremony could also be streamed online or on the networks’ apps after signing in with your TV service provider.

Who is the host of the SAG Awards 2022?

2015. Played by Eugene Levy Photo: Twitter

No host has been announced for this year’s ceremony, and it may turn out that the show will continue without one like it has in recent years. In 2020, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed that year’s SAGs, but made sure to announce that they weren’t technically the host multiple times.

Who are nominated for the 2022 SAG Awards?

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Nina Arianda, JK Simmons BEING THE RICARDOS (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Will Smith, king richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Coleman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Nega, passing

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

dunes

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

king richard

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

oscar isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keton, dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualey, maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

BrianCox, Succession

billy crudup, The Morning Show

kieran culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

The Morning Show (Photo: Disclosure)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

MichaelDouglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, ted lasso

SteveMartin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

JunoTemple, ted lasso

Hannah Waddingham, ted lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

ted lasso Ted Lasso (AP)

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

cobra kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game