When, where and at what time can you see the ceremony live?

The SAG Awards, or Screen Actors Guild Awards, will reach their 28th edition this weekend, in which the best of television and cinema in the United States will be awarded, prior to the Oscar Awards, scheduled for 27 of March.
At the cinema, House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead the pack of contenders with three nominations each, while on television ted lasso and Succession earned five nominations each, followed by The Morning Show with four nominations, including its stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.
But to enjoy these awards well, we leave you everything you need to know to follow them.
When are the SAG Awards 2022?
The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 27. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at one of Hollywood’s most used awards venues, The Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica.
What time does the 2022 SAG Awards start?
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 27 beginning at 8 pm EST.
How can I watch the 2022 SAG Awards live?
The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on both TNT and TBS. The ceremony could also be streamed online or on the networks’ apps after signing in with your TV service provider.
Who is the host of the SAG Awards 2022?
No host has been announced for this year’s ceremony, and it may turn out that the show will continue without one like it has in recent years. In 2020, Eugene Levy and Dan Levy opened and closed that year’s SAGs, but made sure to announce that they weren’t technically the host multiple times.
Who are nominated for the 2022 SAG Awards?
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith, king richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Coleman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Nega, passing
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
dunes
The Matrix: Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
king richard
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
oscar isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keton, dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualey, maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series
BrianCox, Succession
billy crudup, The Morning Show
kieran culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jung Ho Yeon, Squid Game
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series
MichaelDouglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, ted lasso
SteveMartin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean Smart, Hacks
JunoTemple, ted lasso
Hannah Waddingham, ted lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
cobra kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game