when, where and how to see it, lots of curiosities and USEFUL INFO

L’unique solar eclipse total of the year will be tomorrow, December 4th, and those who live in the far south of the world may be able to glimpse it. Alternatively, you can watch it in live streamingweather permitting.

Solar eclipses occur when the New Moon passes in front of the Sun, from the point of view of the Earth.

A total solar eclipse – such as the one seen in the United States on August 21, 2017 – occurs when the Moon is close enough in its orbit around the Earth to block 100% of the solar disk. If an observer is in the narrow area of ​​wholeness, they will see a 360-degree sunset and the sun’s fiery outer layer, known as the corona, during the peak of the eclipse.

The best visibility for this eclipse it will come from Antarctica and the surrounding waters, although some partial phases will be visible in regions such as Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.

After the conclusion, we will have to wait nearly 18 months until the next total solar eclipse, April 20, 2023: it will involve a much more populated region that includes South and East Asia, according to NASA.

What time is the total solar eclipse and how long it will last

Like most solar eclipses, the event will be relatively short. The Moon has a very small shadow and we are sometimes lucky enough to see it cover the entire face of the Sun, from the point of view of the Earth.

There wholeness it will only last 1 minute and 54 seconds at the most, according to Sky & Telescope: this strongly depends on where you are within the totality area. However, the partial phase of the eclipse will last about an hour.

The partial solar eclipse will begin at 07:00 UTC, with a maximum at 07:33 UTC, and the partial eclipse will end at 08:06 UTC, according to NASA.

What the solar eclipse will look like

Total solar eclipses occur thanks to a happy coincidence, because the diameter of the Sun is 400 times larger than the Moon, but it also happens that the satellite orbits 400 times closer to the Earth than the Sun. When the orbital paths of the Moon and the Sun yes intersect perfectlya total solar eclipse occurs approximately every 18 months.

Wholeness occurs in the regions of Earth where the darkest shadow of the Moon, known as the Umbrian, crosses the surface.

The “crown” layer peeks out around the Moon while the Sun is completely covered. The total phase of the eclipse of December 4, 2021 will last less than 2 minutes, but in rare moments the alignment will be guaranteed to the observers of the sky 7.5 minutes of totality.

Where the solar eclipse of December 4th is visible

Since the moon’s shadow is narrow, only a small fraction of people will see the total solar eclipse of December 4th. This eclipse will also pass over a particularly isolated part of the world, which is the Antarctic Peninsula.

Weather permitting, the phenomenon can be followed online. NASA plans to broadcast the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica: lo streaming (video below) will start at 07:30 Italian time, all at 08:44 Italian time and the live broadcast will then end at 09:37 Italian time.

The path of the eclipse will cover the southernmost tip of South America, Antarctica and the waters surrounding it.

The southernmost regions of Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, and South Africa will see a small shadow of the lunar disk move on the Sun, according to Time and Date.