When, why and above all which almonds are bad for your health

It is now well known that dried fruit is an important ally for the health of our body. Not to mention that with the almondsthe Sicilian pastry has created some of the most succulent desserts in Italy.

Yet it is almonds that can have an impact harmful on health, causing inflammatory states that cause more or less severe painful sensations.

But when and why are almonds bad for you?

When almonds are bad

“It is known how the diet and the type of fats used can play a fundamental role in our well-being – explains Maria Antonietta Labrozzi, pharmacist, expert in clinical nutrition who, for several years, has been dealing with gastrointestinal problems of a non-pathological nature and food intolerances -. Almonds as well as peanuts they contain a fat called arachidonic acid, which is essential for some metabolic reactions. But the excessive presence of this acid in our body can stimulate the inflammatory process and the pain associated with it“.

After eating too many almonds, in fact, it is not unusual to experience neck pain and dizziness, nausea, intestinal pain or skin irritation. Among other things, if the body is already in a state of inflammation, abusing it worsens the situation and the inflammation is bound to increase. If the almonds are also toasted, that is, they have undergone the intervention of heat, they can become toxic as they develop decidedly harmful substances, includingacrylamide, accused of being a carcinogenic element. Furthermore, the roasting process deprives them of very useful elements such as vitamins and mineral complexes, which are sensitive to heat.

“My advice is not to completely eliminate almonds, peanuts or hazelnuts from your diet – says Labrozzi – but rather not to exaggerate in quantity and frequency of consumption, undoubtedly preferring raw ones to roasted ones. It is also useful to eat them together with foods containing substances anti-inflammatory such as raw vegetables, such as cucumber, celery, fennel or fruits such as kiwi and pineapple“.

Intolerance and inflammation

Food-related inflammation, commonly known as food intolerance, produces an alteration that damages the cell membrane by modifying their correct functioning. In this way, cells and organs go into distress and start not working as they should. The result is digestive difficulties, bloating, acidity, reflux and heartburn.

Sometimes, however, nutrition alone is not enough to regain gastrointestinal balance. It is therefore good to make use of food supplements that can restore the natural well-being of our body.

“On the market – concludes Labrozzi – there are several, but not all of them are able to respond to the specific needs of people. Food supplements based on Glutamine and Boswellia can be very useful. Boswellia is used as a remedy for chronic inflammatory diseases with immunological or allergic pathogenesis, while Glutamine acts as a ‘patch of the intestine’, helping it in the repair of the intestinal mucosa. It could help one a lot Omega3 supplementation, above all to balance the correct ratio with Omega6, often predominant in our body. The advice is always to rely on an expert, avoiding self-medication“.