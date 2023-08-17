When will ‘Agent Stone 2’ be on Netflix? Will there be Agent Stone 2?

agent stoneNetflix’s new action movie has already arrived on the platform. film stars girl gadot And follow the most acclaimed detective stories. From James Bond To Impossible Goal one of two jason bournethe film gathers influences from all of those create your own universe, And the thing is, despite the fact that there’s only one feature film released right now, the streaming platform could be planning an entire saga.

At least that’s what Gadot herself suggested in an interview. billboard, In this he was asked about the possibility of continue expanding the franchise, would be the logical step to agent stone 2Although they could also develop spin off Focuses on other characters or storylines based off of Rachel Stone’s life. Seeing this, Gadot gave such an answer which will make the fans happy.

“If we’re lucky, if everyone sees agent stone then on netflix maybe we do”, commented the actress excitedly. However, the truth is that the company has not yet given the green signal to the project. Over the years, the platform has been trying to establish its own action franchise. other previous attempts have been red Alert, invisible agent, cat or course, tyler rake, As of now, the only sequel that has released is the latter. in fact, saga, starring Chris Hemsworth, will be the third installment. On the other hand, invisible agent Also there will be a sequel By-product, And red Alert It aims to follow the same steps, though that’s yet to be confirmed.

In form of agent stoneThe ending of the film makes us think that it is possible that the company will venture out with a new installment. the movie is over like the original story, because despite being a great agent before, with the ending her modus operandi completely changes and she becomes a much more liberated heroine. In any case, Netflix usually waits for data from the first month to see if a production has piqued the interest of its subscribers. If so, and since Gadot advocates for making it and has a producer role as well, agent stone 2 will become a reality.

what can go agent stone 2,

at the end of agent stone, the heroine returns to La Carta, the organization she worked for. but he does so on the condition of a special team And, moreover, without the need to follow the orders of artificial intelligence, called Heart, verbatim as before. This makes it possible for them to face other rebels like Parker (jamie dornan) who also have their own personal reasons for terminating the charter. The agency is more exposed than ever, and those who want to see it dismantled will seek to take advantage of it.

On the other hand, the organization also lost some “Kings” during Parker’s onslaught. But still two are alive. These top La Carta leaders celebrate Stone returning to work for them, but they won’t be so happy that Kea is on the team (Alia Bhatt, It is clear that after everything that happened, the hacker, who at first seemed like one of the villains, will not like the leaders of the agency. This can cause so much tension that lead to internecine warfare,

And it may also happen that by equipping such a large organization with so many possibilities, the future agent stone Undergo a spin-off. Netflix Could Give the Spotlight to Another Agent and Free Gadot, or Maybe Find Out How She Made It technology as powerful as the heart, In short, the streaming platform has plenty of ways to make a film an entire cinematic universe. As long as the numbers support.

Receive our newsletter every morning. A guide to understanding what matters in relation to technology, science and digital culture. Processing… Ready! You Are Already Subscribed An error occurred, please refresh the page and try again