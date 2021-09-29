When will Bitcoin payments also be made in Italy?

The currency of the future will be cryptocurrency. We have often heard about digital currencies, Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies in general and their application in everyday life. More and more people today are wondering how and where it is possible to pay in digital currencies, what are the benefits that this economic revolution will bring to society, what are the fields of application where it will be possible to intervene in the future.

If on the other side of the world it is already possible to go to the sandwich shop and buy your favorite hamburger by paying for it in Bitcoin (whose unit value today is around 50 thousand dollars), or go to the stadium and pay for the ticket in cryptocurrencies, in Italy the phenomenon of digital currencies (or internet money) is slowly taking hold in the form of the increasingly widespread presence in large cities of ATMs for Bitcoins.

To tell the truth, in Milan and Rome it is already possible to access various services by paying in cryptocurrencies, as for some taxi companies or some hotels and B & Bs that accept the most well-known cryptocurrencies. But it is only a drop in the sea of ​​the infinite possibilities of this new technology. In the very near future, as is already happening abroad, we will also be able to go to a restaurant in Italy and pay in Bitcoin or play our favorite online slot and deposit and withdraw in cryptocurrencies.

Pay in cryptocurrencies today in Italy

If we go to make an analysis of the map of Italy taking into account the physical places, activities and shops where it is possible to make a monetary transaction with cryptocurrencies (except for online stores), it is possible to note that, especially in large cities , the situation seems to be rosier than expected. By doing a quick search on the net, we will discover that dozens and dozens of businesses advertise and promote payments in digital currencies. But the claim does not always correspond to the practical act of buying an asset by paying for it in cryptocurrencies.

The truth is that today most people still harbor a strong distrust of these issues; moreover, also given the scarcity of information that comes from the Revenue Agency about the impact on the income level of investments made in cryptocurrencies, many prefer to stay away and navigate in the safe waters of current currencies.

But let’s take a closer look at the first experiments of payments in cryptographic coins in Italy. In the capital, in Rome, a small circuit of independent bookstores has joined a project that provides for the introduction of Bitcoin for payments for the services offered by these businesses.

Soon, for example, two Serie A clubs, in this case Inter and Roma, will promote the purchase of entrance tickets in their respective stadiums (San Siro and Olimpico) through payments in digital coins. In this case, thanks to the partnerships signed by the two clubs with some large companies in the blockchain sector (i.e. the technology that underlies the development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies), all the fans and enthusiasts who will buy shares or fan tokens of their respective favorite teams (in the form of customized ad hoc cryptocurrencies) will have the opportunity to access exclusive benefits, such as – in fact – the ability to access the stadium during the official matches of their favorites.

Prospects for the near future

In short, even in Italy something is moving in this direction. Obviously, it would make no sense to hypothesize in our nation a revolution like the one that has been carried out in recent months in the Central American state of El Salvador, where the local government has formalized the introduction of Bitcoin as the country’s current currency.

But it is clear that if a sovereign state like El Salvador – and, in Europe, Ukraine and Sweden as well – have adopted such a sea change, it may no longer be pure utopia in the future to imagine being able to make a payment. also in Italy indifferently in Euro or other digital currency. The cryptocurrencies, therefore, are ready to take over the Italian market as well.