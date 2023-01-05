When will Cristiano Ronaldo debut? A sanction would complicate it for two games | Other Football Leagues

Did you long to wake up and search for a streaming to see Cristiano Ronaldo making his Al Nassr debut? Well, although on Tuesday, January 3, they received him at the club’s stadium for the presentation of his brand new contract, and despite having trained in the session on the field on Wednesday, January 4, his first game will have to wait, and not because he is not physically fit to write his story in the sports venues of Saudi Arabia, but because of a sanction that has afflicted him since mid-2022.

Al Nassr will host their next Saudi Arabian league match on Thursday, January 5 when they host Al Ta’ee at 10am Colombia time. Vincent Aboubakar with Anderson Talisca will be the duo in attack and with Gonzalo Martínez behind, but when would CR7 debut?

Without a doubt, after the reception with millions of fans awaiting the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Al Nassr stadium, there is a lot of expectation to see what level the former Real Madrid will be at and undoubtedly, eyes will be on the beginning of the history of CR7 in Saudi Arabia, but unfortunately his debut will have to wait. The leader of the Saudi league will not be able to have the Portuguese as starter in the match against Al Ta’ee, and all because of a harsh sanction that comes from behind, and that the fact would be almost one year old, while the officialization of the penalty was given in November at the height of the World Cup.

Surely, Cristiano Ronaldo will be watching the game in the box of the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh, and it is no secret to anyone that he will be the first to want to be playing in the green rectangle. However, his attitude that was evident in the Premier League will punish him for Al Nassr’s next two games when they host Al Taée, and then visiting guard Al-Shabab. Two crucial matches where the Portuguese star will not be and the crowd that will come to the stadiums will unfortunately not be able to see his debut.

And it is that, perhaps not even Cristiano Ronaldo who had a leading role with Portugal in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 will remember the sanction they gave him in England. The former Real Madrid was involved in a painful and embarrassing situation in which he showed self-centeredness with an autistic supporter at Manchester United. During an FA Cup match against Everton that the ‘Red Devils’ lost, the Portuguese took the fan’s cell phone and threw it away when he was just looking for a photo with Cristiano.

The situation in which Cristiano Ronaldo, days later, realized the bad attitude he offered, and apologized to the fan, who did not accept them, caused a stir. As a result of this chapter, the FA sanctioned him. Although this occurred in April 2022, the punishment did not come until November in the middle of the World Cup. Cristiano severed his link with Manchester United, and has not played at club level again.

The sanctions remain, and Cristiano Ronaldo will have to respect what was imposed on him from England. Whether in Saudi Arabia or in whatever league it is, Cristiano’s name is in the sanction book and, with that in mind, he won’t be able to play in the next two games. But not everything is negative for the Portuguese, his debut could be on January 21 at home against Al-Ettifaq. We will have to wait weeks to see him in action, time that will give him the opportunity to physically get within range.