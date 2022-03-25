When will Ethereum 2.0 arrive and what will change

Ethereum is the second most valued and recognized cryptocurrency platform in the world after Bitcoin. Obviously, the changes to be implemented with Ethereum 2.0 are also focused on trying to snatch the throne from Satoshi Nakamoto’s creation.

Of course, Ethereum 2.0 will be much more important than any of the hard forks (forks) and updates to the blockchain of Ethereum to date.

It currently uses a proof-of-work consensus algorithm (proof or work, PoW) like Bitcoin. PoW enables mining by using high-powered computing to solve complex mathematical problems to verify transactions. Because of this, PoW wastes energy, is not environmentally friendly, and has high transaction costs, as high demand is driving up fees.

Ethereum prepares to switch on ETH 2.0 to a consensus algorithm of proof of stake (proof of stake, PoS), more adaptable and flexible. PoS aims to increase the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Ethereum network so that it can process a large number of transactions.

However, the Ethereum Foundation does not want to sacrifice decentralization for the sake of bolstering scalability potential. Therefore, the new platform seeks the ideal balance between both factors. It is decentralization that gives Ethereum resistance to censorship, openness, information privacy and almost unbreakable security.

Ethereum 2.0 will later implement a very original architecture called segmentation or fragmentation (sharding), which consists of a network of parallel channels that work simultaneously. Each segment will manage a different set of accounting balances and smart contracts.

When will it arrive?

If all goes its course, mainnet docking with ETH 2.0 will arrive in the second quarter of 2022according to its official schedule.

The mainnet will continue to be protected by proof-of-work, even while the beacon chain and its shard chains run in parallel using proof-of-stake. The coupling It consists of the fusion of these two systems.

The mainnet will bring the ability to run smart contracts on the proof-of-stake system, in addition to the full history and current status of Ethereum, to ensure a smooth transition for all ETH holders and users.

The shard chains (data sharding) should ship sometime in 2023, depending on how quickly the work progresses after docking. These shards will give the network more capacity to store and access data, but will not be used to execute code.

Shard chains will expand the blockchain’s ability to process transactions and store data. The shards themselves will gain more features over time, deployed in multiple phases.